Opas obtains MDRT status again
ST. JOSEPH — Alfred Opas Jr. has qualified for the Million Dollar Round Table for the 49th consecutive year.
The Round Table is for leading insurance professionals, with membership based on client service, ethics and professionalism. Opas said that besides being a member of the prestigious association, he has three Court of the Table and two Top of the Table honors.
He also is a Platinum Knight of the MDRT Foundation, the philanthropic arm of MDRT.
Founded in 1927, the Million Dollar Round Table is a global, independent association of more than 72,245 of the world’s leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 500 companies in 70 countries. Membership is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business.
Opas, whose office is at 815 Main St. in St. Joseph, offers business and personal insurance, investments and retirement and estate planning. For more information call him at 985-1600 or email a.opas@me.com.
