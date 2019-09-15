JohnsonRauhoff employee celebrate 35 years
ST. JOSEPH — Gordon Thorpe of JohnsonRauhoff is celebrating 35 years with the company this month, making him the longest tenured active employee at the strategic content agency.
As an Illinois native and a graduate of North Central College, Thorpe began his career as a technical writer at Valicard Corp. in the western suburbs of Chicago.
Thorpe made his move to Michigan and started at what was then Gross, Johnson and Associates and is now JohnsonRauhoff.
Some of his marquee account assignments have included Heathkit, Whirlpool and GE. He is currently working on the premium grill company, Traeger.
UFCU names regional market manager
ST. JOSEPH — United Federal Credit Union has appointed Thad Payne as regional market development manager serving Berrien County.
Payne will be responsible for results driven business development while promoting member engagement, business and consumer membership and loan growth and positive public relations.
Payne’s career in the financial industry spans more than 20 years, where he served as indirect member service advisor for UFCU in St. Joseph from 2013 through 2015. Prior to his new role, Payne served as indirect manager with Honor Credit Union in Berrien Springs.
Honor hires regional manager
BERRIEN SPRINGS — Honor Credit Union hired Lorie Owen as regional manager in Southwest Michigan.
Owen has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Ferris State University and a master’s degree in business management from the University of Phoenix. She comes to Honor with 18 years of experience working in the credit union industry.
As regional manager, Owen will lead the overall member experience team in Southwest Michigan and closely work with Honor’s marketing, real estate, business services, lending and operations team.
