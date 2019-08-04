Equipment supplier announces job changes
ST. JOSEPH — Edgewater Automation announced new roles for a group of employees this week.
Tim Tate was promoted to be the managing director for the two Edgewater Automation facilities in Michigan – St. Joseph and Buchanan. He is a resident of Baroda where he lives with his wife and two daughters.
Taking the director of manufacturing role is Jim Mercier, who has been working in purchasing at Edgewater Automation for more than eight years. Mercier resides in Bridgman with his wife and has three grown children with five grandchildren.
The purchasing position is being taken on by Todd Tanksley, a journeyman machine builder who has worked at Edgewater Automation for six years. He lives in New Buffalo with his wife and has four children.
Honor names community assistant VP
BENTON HARBOR — Honor Credit Union hired Thomas Newnum as the community assistant vice president for the Benton Harbor, South Haven and Coloma regions.
Newnum is a United States Army veteran with a bachelor’s degree in business management from Cornerstone University and comes to Honor with experience as a credit union branch manager.
Newnum serves as the vice chair for the Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber of Young Professionals board and has a passion for networking within his community. Newnum co-founded the Future Leaders of Michigan, an active networking group that meets locally once a month.
