President of engineering firm to speak at conference
ST. JOSEPH — Edgewater Resources President Gregory Weykamp was selected to present as an industry expert at the 2020 International Marina and Boatyard Conference.
The international conference is taking place Jan. 14-16 in Fort Lauderdale and gives attendees an opportunity to learn about the latest services, information and technology used in the marina industry.
As part of the educational series, Weykamp will present “Reclaiming Waterfronts Through the Integration of Marinas and Public Spaces: Vision, Financial Feasibility, Permitting and Implementation” – a discussion around helping marina projects get funded, permitted and built.
Weykamp is a CLARB- and LEED-certified landscape architect with more than 27 years of experience in the planning and design of the public realm, with an emphasis on implementation of sustainable built landscapes and urban waterfront environments.
Honor announces changes to board of directors
BERRIEN SPRINGS — Honor Credit Union’s vice chairman of the board of directors, Larry Olson, has retired and Greg Vaughn was appointed to the board as an associate board member.
Serving almost 50 years, Olson joined the board in 1971 with 31 of those years as chairman. Prior to his appointment, he served as a volunteer liaison recruiting new members for the credit union and spent his professional career as an educator and high school principal.
Previously serving as the chief operating officer and vice president of business development at Cornerstone Alliance for 26 years, Vaughn is the newest member of the board.
Vaughn currently resides in Benton Harbor with his wife, Janice, and has two grown children.