Hanson Logistics promotes Larkin
ST. JOSEPH — Hanson Logistics, a provider of temperature-controlled logistics services, announced Blake Larkin was promoted to senior vice president of sales and marketing.
In this new position, Larkin will be responsible for strategic marketing direction and execution, as well as overseeing all sales activities, including customer relations.
Larkin joined the company in 2009 as vice president of business development. He has more than 20 years of management experience in food and logistics.
Fluent in Spanish and active in supply chain organizations, Larkin received his bachelor’s degree from Weber State University and his MBA from Brigham Young University’s Marriott School of Management.
