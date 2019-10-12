Business people

Hannan joins Edgewater Bank
ST. JOSEPH — Jeff Hannan has joined Edgewater Bank as its AVP, business banking officer.
Hannan has more than 28 years of experience in the financial industry in business development. For the last five years, Jeff has served as the director of business solutions with Kinexus in Benton Harbor.
In addition to working with area businesses, Hannan serves as a Lakeshore Excellence Foundation trustee. He is a member of the Lakeshore Board of Education and has had various roles with the Lakeshore Rotary Club, the Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber and the United Way of Southwest Michigan.
Hannan has a bachelor of science degree from the University of North Carolina-Wilmington.
