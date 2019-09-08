Business People

UFCU names director of marketing, communications
ST. JOSEPH — United Federal Credit Union hired Kathleen Wolf as its director of marketing and communications.
In her new role, Wolf will lead the credit union in marketing, communications, branding, social media, digital marketing, community events, donations and sponsorships.
Wolf will oversee the marketing team from the credit union’s St. Joseph headquarters.
She spent more than a dozen years in marketing at Whirlpool Corp. and has a master of business administration degree with an emphasis in marketing and management from Cardinal Stritch University and a bachelor of science degree from Loyola University in Chicago.
1st Source promotes banking managers
ST. JOSEPH — 1st Source Bank promoted Melissa Henning to officer of the bank for the 1st Source Banking Center in downtown St. Joseph.
Henning earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from Purdue University. She is a part of the community reinvestment team within the bank and serves as the United Way Campaign co-chair in her community.
1st Source Bank also promoted Rebecca Spicer to officer of the bank for the Hilltop Banking Center in St. Joseph.
Spicer earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Eastern Michigan University. She is active with the Cornerstone Alliance Women’s Business Center Advisory Council and serves as lead for her community’s Small Business Day efforts.
