BENTON HARBOR — Volunteers are needed to paint Fair Plain East Elementary School on Union Street in Benton Township, Benton Harbor school board President Stephen Mitchell said Wednesday.
He said the building was last used as the administration building. But with the large green space, he said it would be better used as a school with a playground. School board trustees approved moving the administrative offices to the third floor of Benton Harbor High School so the fourth- and fifth-grade students could be moved into the building at 1995 Union St.
“It hasn’t been painted for a number of years,” he said. “We want to give the kids a fresh start, a fresh look.”
The problem, he said, is that they recently found out that they can’t use the voter-approved sinking fund money for any paint job. So he is asking businesses to donate paint and painting supplies and for volunteers and community organizations to supply the labor.
“We need to put a coat of paint on the hallway and in the classrooms,” he said.
For more information on how to help, call district Chief of Operations Troy Boone at 605-1000.
The fourth- and fifth-grade students have been housed at STEAM Academy at MLK, 750 E. Britain Ave., for years. Mitchell said that school only has space for a very small playground.
He said the district’s technology department is still at MLK while the former cosmetology space is being prepared for the department to move to the high school. He said MLK will also be used as food service storage. And the gym will be made available for groups to rent.
Meanwhile, he said the district is in the process of moving the administrative offices.
“I think that with the grace of God and some understanding from the state, we should be off to a great year,” Mitchell said.
