Campus for Creative Aging open house is Monday

ST. JOSEPH — A ribbon-cutting and open house for the new Campus for Creative Aging, at 2920 Lakeview Ave., St. Joseph, will take place from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday. The event is open to the public.
The Campus for Creative Aging is an initiative of the Region IV Area Agency on Aging, which is headquartered next door. The project is designed to provide a place where seniors can use already developed skills, learn new ones and find out how to stay connected with the larger world, including a Computer Learning Center and training and meeting space, according to a news release.
The offices are housed in the former Honor Credit Union building, which was acquired in 2016.
As the elder population continues to grow, a new vision of aging has been emerging, one that promises a kaleidoscope of opportunities for individual fulfillment, the release noted. In response to this demographic and societal shift, the Region IV Area Agency on Aging created the Campus for Creative Aging. Through the campus and its region wide partnerships, their goal is to ensure that older adults of Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties are seen as vital resources in their communities and are recognized and respected for living purposeful, engaged and personally rewarding lives.
The Campus for Creative Aging invites individuals and organizations to join the movement. Individuals may show their support of the campus vision by becoming Founding Ambassadors, and in turn, receive individual member benefits, such as discounted registration fees. Organizations may show their support by becoming Founding Partner members, which also provides an array of benefits, such as expanded visibility to the elder market and opportunities for collaborative programming.
For information visit www.AreaAgencyonAging.org.