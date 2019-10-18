TRAVERSE CITY — Former St. Joseph superintendent Ann Cardon has resigned her post with the Traverse City school district less than three months after starting there.
The announcement of Cardon’s controversial departure was made Thursday afternoon at a special meeting of the Traverse City school board. The meeting was broadcast on Facebook Live by the Traverse City Record-Eagle.
Cardon had served as St. Joseph’s superintedent from 2012 through the 2018-19 school year. She left on good terms in St. Joseph and was the unanimous choice of the Traverse City board, among 24 candidates. She started there Aug. 1 with a three-year contract worth $184,000 a year.
Controversy erupted recently in the Traverse City district, according to online news reports, with a contingent of board members there reportedly unhappy with Cardon. Details of the rift were not made public, leading to numerous calls for more transparency among district residents angry about the situation.
At Thursday’s special board meeting, the Traverse City school president annouced Cardon’s resignation after hearing from angry residents for about an hour. The board did not release details of the seperation agreement. However, Cardon’s cordial resignation letter was read aloud, though she gave no hint in the letter regarding her reasons for resigning.
Also at the meeting the district named an interim superintendent who had previously served as superintendent in Traverse City.