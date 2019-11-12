SOUTH HAVEN — First responders from three fire departments battled a blaze Saturday that damaged a house in Allegan County’s Casco Township.
South Haven Area Emergency Services responded to the 5:30 p.m. alarm at a home on Blue Star Memorial Highway near 107th Ave. Mutual aid was provided by the Ganges and Lee Township fire departments. No one was at the residence when a passerby noticed flames through a first floor window and called 911.
A SHAES firefighter suffered a minor injury after being struck by falling debris during an interior attack. The firefighter was taken to Bronson-South Haven Hospital as a precaution and after being evaluated was released. The cause of the fire is under investigation.