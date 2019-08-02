Case against Washington goes to jury

ST. JOSEPH — A Berrien County jury was to continue deliberations this morning in the case against Tarone Washington.
Washington, 23, is charged with open murder in the shooting death of Joseph “Jo Jo” Tyson, 26, and assault with intent to murder Robert White, 26. It happened July 1, 2018, on Edgecumb Avenue near McCord Street in Benton Harbor, where a large crowd had gathered for a party. Washington also is charged with two counts of felony firearms.
The trial began Tuesday in Judge Angela Pasula’s courtroom and testimony concluded Thursday afternoon. Berrien Assistant Prosecutor Mark Sanford and Washington’s lawyer, Donald Sappanos, presented their closing arguments, and the jury of three men and nine women began deliberating at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. At 6 p.m., the panel sent a note to the judge asking how much longer they needed to deliberate before recessing for the night or eating dinner.
Pasula sent the jurors home and ordered them to return to court at 9 a.m. today.
According to testimony, Tyson was shot once in the chest, and was dead on arrival at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph. White was shot once in the chest and once in the leg, and was near death when he was brought to Lakeland, a surgeon testified. He survived, and eventually told police it was Washington who had shot him.
In his closing argument, Sanford asked the jury to consider the testimony of the three eyewitnesses who testified.
White, Jabar Ellis and Steven Cobb all pointed to Washington as the man who shot White.
“He was the only guy in the group with a gun, and the only guy with a motive,” Sanford said. He said Washington and White had a conflict that went back at least a year. He said Washington likely considered Tyson to be an enemy because White was an enemy and Tyson was his best friend.
The prosecutor told the jury he believes that while standing feet away from White and Tyson, Washington pulled a gun as White turned his head. But Tyson saw the gun, so Washington shot him first, then shot White as White turned his attention back to Washington, Sanford said in his closing argument.
“This was a conscious choice by someone who brought a loaded gun to a party,” he said.
In his closing argument, Washington’s lawyer, Donald Sappanos, attacked the credibility of the eyewitnesses, especially Ellis and Cobb, who took plea deals in their own criminal cases in exchange for testifying in Washington’s case.
He called Cobb, who in his deal is likely to avoid a long prison sentence, a “lying, stealing, drug dealing p.o.s.,” and told the jury, “You can’t convict a guy on shady credibility.”
In rebuttal, Sanford said he and Sappanos agree on just one thing.
“This case comes down to who do you believe,” he said. Regarding some inconsistencies in White’s testimony and statements to police, such as what the shooter was wearing, “If you have a gun pointed at your chest, you tend to not remember some details,” Sanford said. “We’re talking about a hat or no hat, and shorts or jeans. He (White) knows (Washington.) He grew up near him. He knows who shot him.”
