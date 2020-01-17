CASSOPOLIS — Niles area “juvenile lifer” Robert Leamon will get the chance to get out of prison on parole after a decision this week by Cass County Circuit Judge Mark Herman. Leamon, now 43, will be resentenced by Judge Herman on Jan. 30 in Cass Circuit Court.
The judge’s opinion came after a mid-summer hearing in which Cass County Prosecutor Victor Fitz argued for Leamon to be resentenced to life in prison without the chance for parole. Defense attorney Sofia Nelson said Leamon is not irredeemable and deserves a chance for parole.
Several people testified including Leamon himself, plus an expert witness, Leamon’s family members and the relatives and friends of the victim, Becky Stowe. Leamon’s former girlfriend, Angela Snyder Crocker, was the one who turned Leamon into police and said she feared for her life if Leamon was released.
Leamon was just 16 in 1993 when he murdered Stowe, who was pregnant. The two were students at Brandywine High School and Stowe disappeared July 13, 1993. Leamon denied involvement in her disappearance but was arrested in 1995 and accused of strangling her and burying her in a shallow grave. He was convicted of first-degree murder in 1997.
Leamon is one of several Berrien and Cass County “juvenile lifers” who have or will be resentenced under 2012 and 2016 U.S. Supreme Court rulings stating that juveniles convicted of first-degree murder deserve a life without parole prison term in only the rarest of circumstances.
In his ruling this week, Judge Herman noted the mitigating factors he and other judges must consider when resentencing a “juvenile lifer.” Those factors include the character and record of the offender and the nature of the incident, the mental and emotional background of the offender and the potential for rehabilitation.
Herman acknowledged the “horrendous” nature of the crime, including Leamon’s premeditation and planning of the murder. “It would be the easiest and safest course for the court to just uphold the original sentence of life without parole based on the horrendous nature of the crime itself,” he wrote.
“To do so however, in the court’s estimation would require that the court also ignore its oath of office and ignore an analysis and consideration of the mitigating factors set out in the Miller and Skinner decisions,” he added.
He called the circumstances of the murder as just one of several factors to be weighed and considered. He noted the testimony offered by expert witness Michael Caldwell, who spoke of a juvenile’s immature brain development as well as specific physical traumas suffered by Leamon in football and a motorcycle accident.
Herman wrote that he also looked at Leamon’s actions in prison and disagreed with Fitz’s assertion that Leamon was manipulative and acted in anticipation of a Supreme Court ruling on juvenile lifers. The judge wrote that Leamon engaged in programming and rehabilitation in prison long before there was an inkling of a Supreme Court ruling.
Herman also pointed to the testimony of a Michigan Department of Corrections employee who stated that Leamon had not incurred any major misconduct violation over a 22-year period in prison.