Courts in Van Buren County and Cass County will celebrate Adoption Day next Tuesday, Nov. 26. This year’s theme is “Giving Thanks for Families.”
The events are open to the public.
Michigan Supreme Court Justice Stephen Markman will attend in Van Buren County Circuit Court’s Family Division, and Michigan Court of Appeals Judge Stephen L. Borrello will speak at a ceremony in Cass County.
At the Van Buren County Courthouse in Paw Paw, Judge Jeffrey Dufon will preside in courtroom 1 on the second floor. An adoption confirmation program will begin at 10 a.m., followed by music performed by Mattawan High School a cappella group MUSE and the Mattawan High School Master Singers, directed by David Hook.
Judge Susan L. Dobrich will preside in Cass County, with a celebration beginning at 2 p.m. at the Law and Courts Building in Cassopolis.
Michigan Adoption Day is in its 17th year. More than 30 counties participate. The intent is to celebrate adoptions and educate the public about the many children in foster care who need permanent homes.
So far in 2019 there have been 13,700 children in the Michigan foster care system, including more than 300 who need a forever home. There are 6,344 licensed foster homes in Michigan.
Michigan Adoption Day is co-sponsored by the Michigan Supreme Court, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange and the Child Welfare Services Division of the State Court Administrative Office.
