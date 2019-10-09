ST. JOSEPH — Police have caught two people they believe have been entering or attempting to enter parked vehicles.
St. Joseph Township police responded at 2:20 a.m. Monday to the area of Brownway Road on a report of suspicious people who were seen entering or trying to enter vehicles.
The caller showed police video surveillance footage from home security cameras, and police began searching the area. St. Joseph Township police were assisted in the search by Berrien County sheriff’s deputies and a tracking dog, and the St. Joseph Department of Public Safety.
An officer spotted the suspects, who fled on foot. The police K9 then found two people hiding in a wooded area near Seneca Road and Cherokee Trail in St. Joseph Township.
Charles Elontae-Chavoneru Jones, 18, was arrested and taken to the Berrien County jail. A 16-year-old boy was also arrested and was released to the custody of his mother, police said. He was not named.
St. Joseph Township police said that although these two people are believed to be connected with numerous incidents of vehicles being entered, residents are encouraged to continue to lock their vehicles, remove valuables from their vehicles and report any suspicious activity.