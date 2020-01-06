ST. JOSPEH — Disability Network Southwest Michigan is celebrating Ed Roberts Day with the film “Defiant Lives,” according to a news release.
Ed Roberts is often referred to as “the father of the Independent Living Movement” because of his persistent and successful advocacy work for disability rights. Roberts paved the way to a greater awareness of disability rights within the framework of civil rights. Disability rights advocates celebrate the life and work of Ed Roberts each year on Jan. 23.
In celebration, Disability Network is kicking off their winter Movie & Discussion series with a showing of the film “Defiant Lives,” which traces the origins of the world-wide disability rights movement. This film tells the stories of individuals who put their lives on the line to create a better world where everyone is valued and can participate in society. While some people are familiar with disability rights from the perspective of the American Civil Rights movement, this film uniquely parallels the fight for disability rights that was, and still is, taking place around the world, according to the release.
This event will take place from 2-4 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Disability Network’s office at 2900 Lakeview Avenue in St. Joseph. The event is free; however, pre-registration is required by contacting Miranda Grunwell, at grunwellm@dnswm.org, or (269) 345-1516 x 120. When registering, indicate if you require an accommodation to participate in the event. This is a fragrance free event.
Founded in 1981 by a small group of disability advocates, Disability Network Southwest Michigan educates and connects people with disabilities to the community resources they need to live independently and advocates for social change. Disability Network’s advocacy work is focused on creating communities that value disability as human diversity, free of attitudinal barriers, where all people benefit with full access and inclusion. Learn more about Disability Network Southwest Michigan at www.dnswm.org.