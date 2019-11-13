ST. JOSEPH — With the theme “It Takes a Village” to raise a child, Berrien County Trial Court will celebrate Adoption Month in Michigan next Tuesday with the finalization of four adoptions in Family Court.
Michigan Supreme Court Justice Stephen Markman will preside, along with Berrien County Judge Jennifer Smith, at the first hearing at 10 a.m. in courtroom 327. Other Family Court judges holding adoption hearings that day will be Presiding Judge Mabel Johnson Mayfield and Judge Brian Berger.
The hearings are open to the public and will be followed by a celebration reception for the families at 3 p.m. There will be activities for kids such as face painting, balloon animals and cookie decorating.
With the statewide theme “Giving Thanks for Families,” courts are celebrating Adoption Month in Michigan. Observed every November, Adoption Month is intended to highlight the importance of adoption and the needs of children in foster care.
This is the fourth year Berrien County Trial Court has shared the proceedings with the community. The first year focused on children with special needs. The next year featured stepparent and adult adoptions, and last year celebrated “uniquely blended families.”
The 10 a.m. hearing conducted by Justice Markman and Judge Smith involves three children being adopted from the foster care system by their grandparents. It will be followed by a hearing at 11 a.m. in the same courtroom involving one child being adopted by great-grandparents.
At 1:30 p.m., Judge Mayfield will preside over a hearing in courtroom 405. This hearing involves a sibling group of six children being adopted from the foster care system by two sets of relatives.
At 2 p.m., Judge Berger will preside over a hearing in courtroom 403 involving a baby being adopted by his foster family. The same family has recently completed the adoption of the baby’s older brother.
The 3 p.m. celebration reception will be in the Jury Assembly Room on the second floor of the courthouse.
