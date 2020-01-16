BENTON HARBOR — Celebration Cinema in Benton Harbor is offering the special price of $5 for people to see “Just Mercy” on Monday, which is Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
“Just Mercy” is a true story about civil rights lawyer Bryan Stevenson and his history-making battle for justice, according to a news release from Celebration Cinema. After graduating from Harvard, Stevenson had his pick of lucrative jobs. Instead, he went to Alabama to defend those wrongly condemned or who were not afforded proper legal representation.
“For years, our company has highlighted a variety of current or special event films on MLK Day to encourage reflection on our history and the continuing civil rights work in this country,” said Emily Loeks, community affairs. “‘Just Mercy’ is a great choice for this year. We are happy that the film’s wide release makes it available in all of our first run Michigan theaters.”
The movie will be shown at that special price in Celebration Cinema’s 10 first run theaters, which are also in Grand Rapids, Lansing, Okemos, Muskegon, Mount Pleasant and Portage.
Lead actors are Michael B. Jordan, Brie Larson and Jamie Foxx.