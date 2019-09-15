ST. JOSEPH — The Heritage Museum’s St. Joseph Cemetery and Haunted Historic Neighborhood Tours are back by popular demand.
On Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, (with a rain date of Oct. 6) people can explore the incredible, but true, stories of St. Joseph’s most notable cemetery and mausoleum residents. The tours run from 4-9pm at the St. Joe City Cemetery, 1918 Lakeview Ave.
On Sunday, Oct. 13, (with a rain date of Oct. 20) people can take a stroll in old St. Joseph’s Historic District while hearing its most eerie tales. The tours run from 1-4pm and begin in Bear Park on the corner of State and Market streets.
The cost for each tour is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12. Attendees are asked to dress for the weather and wear comfortable shoes.
To buy tickets and reserve a tour time, call 983-1191 or stop by the museum at 601 Main St., St. Joseph.
For more information, visit www.theheritagemcc.org. Admission is free to all exhibits at the Heritage Museum. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.