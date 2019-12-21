The National Attorneys General Training and Research Institute reports that drug overdose deaths in the U.S. claimed more than 64,000 Americans in 2016 and the number keeps rising. Drug overdoses are now the leading cause of injury death in the nation.
The institute says heroin and fentanyl are significant contributors to the problem.
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, in 2017 there were 2,033 overdose deaths involving opioids in Michigan, a rate of 21.21 deaths per 100,000 persons, which is higher than the national rate of 14.6 deaths per 100,000 persons. The greatest increase in opioid deaths was seen in cases involving synthetic opioids, mainly fentanyl, from 72 deaths in 2012 to 1,368 in 2017. Deaths involving heroin increased from 263 to 783 in the same five-year period.
For many years, law enforcement approached death caused by drug overdose as accidental, with there being no crime involved in the death. Law enforcement’s role was to oversee the removal of the deceased’s body, notify the next of kin and do the required paperwork. But that is changing.
The NAGTRI says it’s important to note that not every drug overdose death is a criminal matter. But some rise to the level of criminal homicide. These homicides are not easily discovered, investigated, prosecuted or proven, but still deserve attention, the NAGTRI says.
Prosecuting overdose deaths as homicides is not likely to put an end to the public health crisis of overdose deaths. But some say it is one tool that, if used properly, can help in focusing on the drug dealers who take advantage of people who have become addicted to opioids.
There were 30 overdose deaths in Berrien County in 2018. So far in 2019, there have been 23 drug-related deaths in Berrien County and 12 in Van Buren County, according to the office of the Medical Examiner, WMU Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine in Kalamazoo.