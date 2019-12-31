Changing of the guard at SMC

DOWAGIAC — This past year was an eventful year for Southwestern Michigan College. The college began the year by dedicating the new $9.6 million nursing building expansion, then ended the year by saying farewell to longtime President David Mathews.
In between, the college’s achievements included academic honors for students, the signing of the first contract with the full-time faculty union, plus the official end of the college’s lawsuit against the state Office of Auditor General over student worker payments into the state retirement system.
When asked about 2019 happenings at the college, Mathews listed the nursing expansion as his top story of the year. As he noted at January’s dedication, the project’s goal was to create a facility “which matches the quality of the program we already have” and to expand career offerings.
The expansion more than doubles the size of the nursing building, from 12,000 to more than 29,000 square feet, and added four simulation labs and two eight-bed skills labs. The program will eventually expand from accepting 80 students each year to 120 students a year.
Other 2019 accomplishments Mathews listed included new internships and degree offerings, student academic and career honors, his own retirement, the hiring of Joseph Odenwald as the new president, the appointment of Melissa Kennedy as the new School of Nursing and Health Services dean, and the completion of the faculty union contract.
Mathews announced in August that he would be retiring at the end of the year. He has been the SMC president since 2001 and with the university since 1997. He is the college’s seventh and longest-serving president.
His departure will also mark the first time in 55 years that a Mathews has not been associated with the college. Mathews’ father, Dr. Fred Mathews, helped found the college in the 1960s and served as board president until 2015. Fred Mathews died in 2017.
Members of the SMC Board of Trustees chose to conduct an internal search for Mathews’ successor and in October chose Vice President of Student Services Joseph Odenwald to be the new president. Odenwald, 37, has been with the college for two years, coming from Louisiana State University.
One of Mathews’ last major acts as president was to settle a contract with the college’s full-time faculty. Faculty voted to unionize in January 2018 and the college and the union had been negotiating a contract for over a year. Both sides praised the new agreement in November, saying that each had compromised to reach a fair resolution.
SMC Board Chairman Tom Jerdon expressed similar thoughts when asked about the 2019 highlights. He commented on Mathews’ departure, Odenwald’s hiring, the opening of the expanded nursing building and ongoing challenges moving forward.
Jerdon praised both Mathews and Odenwald. “In my opinion, Dr. Mathews is the most transformative president in SMC history and is leaving the college in great condition at all levels,” he said. “Dr. Odenwald has said over and over that SMC is very unique and this is how he found SMC and was attracted to it.”
Jerdon said he expects a seamless transition from Mathews to Odenwald, crediting at least in part the board’s decision to search internally for the college’s new president. “What is demonstrated now is the tremendous advantage when an internal search process can produce the right candidate and also produce an utterly seamless transition,” he said.
He sees challenges and opportunities moving forward. He noted that all Michigan colleges and universities are facing declines in enrollment, and that SMC has its own historical, financial, geographic and demographic challenges. On the other hand, he believes the area supports SMC and the affordable education it offers residents.
Projects on the horizon for 2020 and beyond include the college’s reaccreditation, the expansion of the dual enrollment and early middle college programs, and pursuing the Lyons Building renovation on the Dowagiac campus.
Although not mentioned by Mathews and Jerdon, 2019 also saw the official end of the college’s 18 month-long lawsuit against the Office of Auditor General over whether the college had to make retirement pension payments for part-time student workers.
2018 ended with the passage of state legislation clarifying the issue. Soon after SMC dropped its lawsuit against the OAG. The new laws clarify that community colleges do not have to pay into the Michigan Public School Employees Retirement System for part-time student workers going forward, but have to pay what they owe for the past.
Mathews said in February that the lawsuit, which cost the college more than $150,000, was “absolutely essential” in raising the visibility of the OAG policy to put part-time student workers into MPSERS. He said the lawsuit also showed that SMC was following the same practice as most community colleges in not enrolling part-time student workers in MPSERS.