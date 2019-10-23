SOUTH HAVEN — The driver involved in a car accident that claimed the life of a young Covert Township man earlier this month could be facing criminal charges.
The accident that took the life of 18-year-old River Fitch occurred Sunday, Oct. 13 at the intersection of 14th Avenue and 77th Street in South Haven Township.
“We have evidence that we seized that is currently being analyzed,” said South Haven Police Chief Natalie Thompson in a report to city council members. “We should know the results within a couple of weeks that will be forwarded to the prosecutor.”
The car Fitch was a front-seat passenger in was headed west on 14th Avenue and ready to turn onto 77th Street when it left the roadway and side-swiped a tree.
Fitch was rushed by ambulance to a hospital in Kalamazoo where he later succumbed to his injuries. The driver suffered minor injuries.
Police described the driver, Fitch and another passenger as “teens,” but are not releasing names at this point.
Fitch was a 2019 graduate of South Haven High School who was enrolled this fall in the Green Construction Technology program at Southwest Michigan College.
He is survived by parents Craig and Maiya Fitch and five younger brothers and sisters.