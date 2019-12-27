BENTON HARBOR — Couples may one day be able to have their wedding in a Benton Harbor park overlooking the St. Joseph River before walking across the street for a reception on the rooftop of a new events center.
This is the vision of Chicago developer Matt Rogatz, who in September bought the former All-Phase Electric Supply building at the corner of Riverview Drive and Empire Avenue in Benton Harbor.
“It’s going to be amazing,” said Rogatz, the president and owner of Chicago Industrial Real Estate. “Hopefully, we’ll make this into a destination facility.”
Rogatz said if all goes as planned, the site will open as a banquet facility by the summer of 2021.
Rogatz said he bought the building for $150,000 and plans to spend more than $1.2 million to renovate it, which includes adding an elevator to take guests to the rooftop. He said workers have already started replacing the roof.
“You have beautiful views of the river from the roof,” he said.
Rogatz hopes to work with Benton Harbor city commissioners to beautify Charles L. Yarbrough Park, which sits on the St. Joseph River across the street from the building.
He also plans to replace the heating and air conditioning system and most of the windows in the two-story, 41,734-square-foot building that sits on 6.71 acres. He added that there will be event space on both floors.
To make the project work financially, he said he’ll be asking city commissioners to create a commercial rehabilitation district for the property, after a scheduled public hearing at 7 p.m. Jan. 21. If approved, a second public hearing will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 3 to consider his application for a commercial rehabilitation exemption certificate.
“I need some help with incentives,” he said. “... It’s a very large capital investment for me. It’s a risk. I just hope the risk pays off.”
If city commissioners approve the project, it will be reviewed by Berrien County and then the state Tax Commission.
Commercial rehabilitation exemptions allow the taxable value to be frozen for the duration of the exemption, which can be one to 10 years.
Rogatz said he already owns 700,000 square feet of commercial space in Chicago, but this is his first investment in Michigan.
All-Phase Electric Supply was founded by Ronald Kinney in 1959 on Colfax Avenue and moved to Riverview Drive in 1974 after a new building was constructed.
The building was vacated shortly after the company was sold to Consolidated Electrical Distributors in Texas in 1999.
Dowagiac property
Earlier this month, Rogatz said he bought the former McKinley Elementary School in Dowagiac, which he would like to turn into a senior living facility.
The school closed in 2008 and was used as a day care center after that.
Rogatz said his first priority is to get the events center in Benton Harbor up and running.
