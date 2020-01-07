PAW PAW — If you’re a Van Buren County dog owner, there’s a decent chance your pet is a Chihuahua and that its name is Bella.
That’s the finding of the Van Buren County Treasurer’s office, which oversees the county’s dog licensing program.
County Treasurer Trisha Nesbitt on Monday released the most popular dog names and dog breeds of 2019.
Based on the 6,000 dog licenses issued last year to Van Buren dog owners, Bella is the most popular name and the most popular breed is Chihuahua.
Besides Bella, other popular dog names include Buddy, Max, Daisy and Lucy, while the most common breeds after Chihuahua were German Shepherd, Labrador mix, pit bull and Labrador retriever.
In compiling the popular breeds and monikers for dogs, the treasurer’s office also noted an uptick in the number of people licensing their dogs.
“We’re glad to see more and more people getting their dogs licensed in Van Buren County – after all, it is the law,” Nesbitt said. “Dog licenses provide owners with peace of mind knowing that if their pet is lost, he or she can easily be identified and returned home.”
People still have time to purchase dog licenses for 2020. Dog licenses can be purchased at the Van Buren County Treasurer’s Office, 219 East Paw Paw St., Suite 101. One-year and three-year licenses are available: 1-year license spayed/neutered: $10; 3-year license spayed/neutered: $30; 1-year unaltered: $20; 3-year unaltered: $60.
Licenses are also available for purchase at Van Buren County Animal Control, area veterinarian clinics and some township halls. For a complete list of locations and a license application, visit www.vbco.org/dog_license.asp, or call the Van Buren County Treasurer’s office at 269-657-8228.
State law requires dog licenses to be purchased by March 1, 2020. After that date, license fees increase.