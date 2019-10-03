ST. JOSEPH — The Berrien County Trial Court’s Family Division has been working on a project intended to help children feel safe and comfortable in court.
The public is invited to see the new Children’s Waiting Area at an open house from 4-5 p.m. next Thursday, Oct. 10.
“The goal of this project is to encourage participation of children and youth in their own child protective proceedings, which is a nationally recognized best practice,” Jean Lawrence, intake manager in the court’s Family Division, said in a news release about the open house.
Child protective proceedings are hearings held in Juvenile Court regarding families in which there are concerns about the safety and well-being of children.
“A large part of the success of this effort will be to ensure that children feel safe and comfortable coming to the courthouse,” Lawrence said. “We recognize that having a quiet, supervised child-friendly waiting area for the children would be an important part of creating that atmosphere.”
The “Kids in Court” project is part of the court’s work as an Implementation Site for the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges. The Berrien County Trial Court’s Family Division was chosen in 2017 to join the NCJFCJ’s efforts to improve outcomes for abused and neglected children and their families. The project is funded by the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, and training and technical support is provided to court staff.
Implementation Sites are expected to implement meaningful change, evaluate progress and share challenges and successes with other courts across the country.
According to the NCJFCJ, the Implementation Sites serve as “labs for change,” that develop and test promising practices and subsequently serve as models and mentors to jurisdictions nationwide.
The Children’s Waiting Area at the Berrien County Courthouse is on the fourth floor and features a mural done by local artist Kathy Zerler. Courthouse staff have donated toys, books, blankets and other items for the waiting area, which will be staffed by trained volunteers.
