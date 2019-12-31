2019 chronology

A look back at 2019 in Southwest Michigan.
January
Jan. 1 – St. Joseph Township police the day after New Year's identified a shooting victim late on New Year's Eve as Tyrone Hassel III, 23, 2086 Colfax Ave. Hassel, a member of the U.S. Army, was home for the holidays when he was shot and killed in his driveway. No suspects were immediately identified in the shooting, which police believe was not random.
Jan. 2 – SMC President David Mathews says a news law vindicates the college, which had been in a dispute with the state over state teacher retirement pension contributions for part-time student workers. The new law exempts part-time student workers from paying into the fund. A lawsuit over the issue will be dropped, Mathews said.
Jan. 3 – Muhammad Ali's old Berrien Springs estate was sold late in 2018, various media outlets report, for $2.5 million. The estate had gone on sale the previous June for nearly $2.9 million. The buyer is the Turken Foundation, which has ties to Turkey. The foundation did not announce immediately what it plans to do with the estate.
Jan. 4 – Crews discover a large diesel fuel spill along Napier Avenue in Bainbridge Township. The spill, believed to be purposefully dumped, may run more than $100,000 in clean-up costs, depending on how far it spreads.
Jan. 8 – St. Joseph resident Lois Goldrick organizes assistance for local Coast Guard members, who face the prospect of payless paydays due to the partial government shut-down.
Jan. 8 – A 33-year-old Coloma man was struck and killed by a vehicle while trying to cross I-94 in Benton Township.
Jan. 9 – A new era in nursing education was launched with the opening of Southwestern Michigan College’s expanded nursing building, costing $9.6 million.
Jan. 10 – Van Buren County United Way announces it is joining forces this month with United Way of Southwest Michigan as part of a merger that will become fully effective in July.
Jan. 11 – Sarah Kurtz of Eau Claire woman has been charged with stealing nearly $230,000 while serving as secretary/treasurer at a private school in Berrien Springs.
Jan. 14 – Kemia Hassel and alleged lover Jeremy Cuellar, both of Georgia, are being charged with the New Year’s Eve ambush that left Benton Harbor native Tyrone Hassel III shot dead outside his father’s Fairplain home.
Jan. 14 – Herb Teichman, lifelong Eau Claire fruit farmer, dies at 88. Teichman was noted for starting the pit spit at his Tree-Mendus Fruit Farm and his years as a volunteer weather observer.
Jan. 21 – One Florida man is dead and another is listed in critical condition after their vehicle apparently became stuck in a field near near Grand Junction on a bitterly cold night.
Jan. 22 – Snow and freezing rain swept into Southwest Michigan, creating havoc on the highways with multiple accidents on I-94.
Jan. 22 – It is announced that longtime St. Joseph Township Police Chief Ross Bates will retire April 1 after 46 years on the job.
Jan. 23 – Comments delivered by former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden to the Economic Club of Southwestern Michigan in October, in which he praised Republican Rep. Fred Upton weeks before his narrow re-election, draw scrutiny in the New York Times.
Jan. 26 – With thermometers sinking as low as 12 degrees, more than 70 people took turns jumping into a large pool outside Watermark Brewing Co. in Stevensville to benefit the Special Olympics in the Michigan Law Enforcement Polar Plunge.
Jan. 28 – High winds, cold temperatures and up to 8 inches of snow shut down much of the region, with an ominous forecast for the coming week. Sheriff Paul Bailey issued an unofficial “road emergency” – asking all non-essential traffic to stay home.
Jan. 29 – A “polar vortex” brought sub-zero temperatures into the region, while continued snow wreaks havoc on I-94, where jack-knifed semis and other accidents made travel treacherous.
Jan. 30 – Another day of weather-related misery as temperatures plunged to around -15. Many businesses closed due to the extreme conditions.
February
Feb. 2 – The Herald-Palladium announces it has been named the Newspaper of the Year for its circulation division, with a number of staffers picking up first-, second- and third-place finishes in various writing/photography categories.
Feb. 4 – Family-owned pharmacy Gillespie's is being shuttered in St. Joseph. The Gillespie name had been associated with pharmacies in the Twin Cities for 114 years.
Feb. 5 – Lake Michigan College announces $1 million in exterior improvements will be made to its campus.
Feb. 6 – The St. Joseph River is spilling over its banks in Royalton Township in a low-lying neighborhood, after last week's heavy snow and a current warm-up.
Feb. 7 – The new owner of The Orchards Malls pays off delinquent taxes for 2016, a promising sign after the previous owner had for several years waited until the final day to do so.
Feb. 8 – Benton Harbor school officials announce that due to changes in state law, made in the waning days of the term-limited Snyder administration, that its school district could revert to local control later in the year.
Feb. 12 – Residents awoke to an icy coating across the region, causing havoc on area roads and leaving several thousand homes without power.
Feb. 13 – A new splash pad in South Haven will feature a tall ship theme, to honor the Friends Good Will ship that frequently anchors in the city.
Feb. 15 – A jury wastes little time in finding Antwan “Tank” Mims guilty of a double murder at a party last March 25 in Benton Harbor. Mims had been named to FBI's Most Wanted list until his arrest in Georgia, after he fled the state.
Feb. 18 – Dowagiac woman finds out the hard way that leaving your car running while stopping at a liquor store is a bad idea, as several teens steal her car but are later apprehended by police.
Feb. 19 – John Lewis of Niles is found guilty of murdering his wife, Carla, in 2017, in the basement of their home. Lewis had told police intruders broke into their home, shot her in a marijuana grow room, then fled with her vehicle. Jurors, however, did not believe his story, as multiple witnesses testified about John Lewis' shady text messages and ongoing sexual relationships with other women.
Feb. 20 – St. Joseph manufacture Vail Rubber announces plans to build a 58,000 square foot facility off Glenlord Road in Royalton Township, pending a tax abatement request from the township.
Feb. 21 – Kemia Hassel and Jeremy Cuellar are bound over for trial in the New Year's Eve murder of Tyrone Hassel III in Fairplain. Berrien prosecutors allege Kemia, Tyron Hassel's wife, schemed with alleged lover Cuellar, of Georgia, in part to gain Hassel's death benefit from the U.S. Army.
Feb. 21 – DiMaggio's Pizza vows to reopen after an early morning fire did major damage to the Hagar Township pizzeria.
Feb. 22 – Lakeshore Middle School student Ananya Bommineni wins the Cloverleaf Spelling Contest, spelling “coalition” to win the event.
Feb. 22 – A developer from Tennessee announces it is seeking site plan approval for a new Arby's restaurant in Benton Township at the corner of M-139 and Napier Avenue.
Feb. 24 – High winds from a “bomb cyclone” that sweeps through the Midwest leaves several thousand I&M residents without power, due to high winds up to 50 mph.
Feb. 25 – Valerie Gehrke, wife of Coast Guard officer Jeff Gehrke, is named District 9 Spouse of the Year, qualifying her as one of 18 finalists for Military Spouse of the Year.
March
March 1 – A horse driven by an Amish resident was killed in a buggy accident in Bloomingdale Township.
March 2 – The annual display of window store mannequins invades downtown St. Joseph. This is the first time the event was held in March.
March 4 – J.C. Penney announces it will be closing its Orchards Mall store in July. It is one of 15 Penney stores in this latest round of closings for the franchise.
March 6 – A man stole an ambulance from the Panera Bread restaurant in St. Joseph, leading to a chase on I-94. He surrendered in a church parking lot 23 miles away, in New Buffalo.
March 10 – Coloma’s Sincere Taylor named Mr. Blossomtime.
March 11 – Olivia Ellis of Bangor, a South Haven High School senior, is crowned Miss Blossomtime.
March 14 – Spectrum Health Lakeland is in the process of notifying about 60,000 patients about a data security issue involving a vendor, Wolverine Services Group.
March 19 – Lake Michigan College announces it will raise tuition by 1.5 percent for the 2019-20 academic year.
March 20 – Benton Harbor city officials have declared war on the illegal dumping of trash and are asking residents to join them in the fight.
March 26 – NBC's host of “Meet the Press” Chuck Todd tells the Economic Club of Southwestern Michigan that Democrats and Republicans need to take a time out, and that the nation is experiencing a “cold civil war.”
March 27 – State Sen. Kim LaSata, R-St. Joseph, is being sued by a political consulting firm for $37,600 in unpaid fees.
April
April 1 – A person walking on the shore of Lake Michigan discovered the body of a woman north of Warren Dunes State Park. An autopsy is scheduled for today at Western Michigan University.
April 2 – Steak 'n Shake in Benton Township closes its doors while the national chain seeks to find a franchise buyer for the local restaurant. They have temporarily closed 31 locations across the nation.
April 6 – Benton Harbor Public Safety Director Dan McGinnis hopes that use of a new crimefighting smartphone app will help residents get involved.
April 8 – Brandon Chiarello takes over as chief of the Lincoln Township Fire Department today.
April 13 – Benton Harbor Area Schools were closed today after a shooting occurred just after midnight in the 300 block of Colby Ave. The shooting was not near a school, but the shooting victim, in stable condition at Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph, was a relative of a student.
April 15 – South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg makes his official presidential campaign entrance in a former Studebaker auto plant in South Bend.
April 18 – United Federal Credit Union announces that it bought the former Whirlpool Corp. office building at 150 Hilltop Road in St. Joseph. It will serve as its new headquarters to bring more teams together in one space.
April 19 – Visiting St. Joseph Circuit Judge Paul Stutesman ruled that Berrien County Trial Judge Jennifer Smith and the prosecutor's office did not act in bad faith in the criminal sexual conduct case of Jason King last year after questions had been raised about deleted emails and recordings of witness interviews being misplaced.
April 24 – Due to officials receiving some complaints about the noise, the city of St. Joseph's Movies in the Park will be presented at parks throughout the city this summer, rather than just at Whirlpool Centennial Park below the bluff.
April 27 – St. Joseph's order to demolish a vacant, dilapidated house on Niles Avenue has been upheld by the Michigan Court of Appeals, but more steps must be taken before the structure can be torn down. The city hopes the house can be torn down by the end of the year.
May
May 1 – Village Seventh-day Adventist School secretary/treasurer Sarah Kurtz, wife of Berrien County Sheriff's Lt. Martin Kurtz, pleads guilty to charges of embezzlement while working for the school in Berrien Springs. As part of the plea deal, she agrees to pay back the actual amount stolen from the school – $273,000.
May 3 – Patrick Freehling, a community volunteer and the husband of Berrien County Commissioner Teri Freehling, dies in an accident at their family farm in Baroda Township.
May 8 – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers warns in a report that Southwest Michigan communities along the shoreline could be seeing Great Lakes water levels continue to rise, contributing to erosion and potential flooding. Lake Michigan levels in April were 9 inches above the previous month.
May 11 – More than 1,000 South Haven residents turn out at Stanley Johnston Park to kick off the celebration of the city's 150th anniversary, refusing to let the chilly temps and biting wind dampen spirits.
May 15 – To reduce congestion as visitors leave Silver Beach in downtown St. Joseph, city commissioners approve a proposal to allow eastbound vehicles to make left-hand turns from Port Street onto northbound Main Street, which is now prohibited.
May 20 – Naturalist friends Chuck Nelson and Richard Schinkel sign copies of their “Nature Nuggets” book collaboration at Fernwood Botanical Gardens, admitting they “never let the facts get in the way of a good story.”
May 20 – St. Joseph Public Schools Superintendent Ann Cardon appears to be the leading candidate to take over as the superintendent of Traverse City Area Public Schools.
May 24 – State officials give Benton Harbor school board trustees a choice – agree to close Benton Harbor High School in the fall of 2020 or the entire school district may be closed or chartered. In an open letter to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, school board trustees ask her to reconsider and invite her to attend a public meeting.
May 26 – Ananya Bommineni of Lakeshore Middle School is “trying to stay calm and not let my nerves get to me,” as the winner of the Cloverleaf Spelling Bee and her family head for the Scripp's National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. On May 29 she was eliminated after the third preliminary round for misspelling “revelry” as “revalry.”
May 28 – Trial Court Judge Arthur Cotter delivered a verdict of not guilty of assault with a dangerous weapon, a four-year felony; and guilty of reckless driving, a 93-day misdemeanor, to former cop Steven Johnson who hit Ronald Glover Jr. with his patrol vehicle last May 10.
May 30 – Benton Harbor Area Schools Superintendent/CEO Bob Herrera is in negotiations to take another superintendent job, leaving the BH district as it grapples with the state over the future of the district.
June
June 3 – The St. Joseph school board’s search for a new superintendent is officially underway. At Monday’s board meeting trustees approved a contract for $6,000 with the Michigan Leadership Institute to provide consulting services for the search.
June 4 – Support for Benton Harbor Area Schools has been coming in from across the state. State Rep. Jon Hoadley, D-Kalamazoo, calls for Benton Harbor school board trustees to be given 90 days to come up with a plan that takes into account issues raised by the state and community.
June 5 – Superintendent/CEO Bob Herrera says he is leaving the Benton Harbor school district with the bitter taste of not being given the opportunity to finish the job he started.
June 6 – Mallory Soja has been hired part-time by the Berrien County Health Department to conduct tick surveillance, visiting area parks and dragging along a wide piece of corduroy cloth through the brush and looking for bugs that attach to the surface. The project will continue for 16 weeks.
June 8 – More than 40 people say they plan to attend a reunion for St. Joseph "sand rabbits," to take place on July 7 at Royalton Township Park.
June 9 – Plans to possibly hire a new superintendent for Berrien RESA this morning have some area school superintendents questioning why there’s a rush, since the current superintendent isn’t retiring for more than a year.
June 10 – Matt Garbarino, a St. Joseph native and Kent County sheriff’s reserve deputy, completed a 170-mile, four-day run across Michigan at the Berrien County Law Enforcement Memorial.
June 11 – St. Joseph officials will be taking a closer look at possibly purchasing a historic lighthouse keeper’s house that the U.S. Coast Guard is looking to sell.
June 12 – Van Buren County prosecutor Michael Bedford says he plans to retire near the end of next year.
June 13 – Flooding from heavy rain and high lake levels closed streets in Benton Harbor and St. Joseph, which left drivers avoiding some of the cities main roads. The Michigan Department of Transportation closed a portion of West Main Street in Benton Harbor and Ship Street in St. Joseph.
June 15 – Clouds and the threat of rain didn’t stop hundreds of mermaids and pirates from descending on South Haven during its 28th Annual Harbor-Fest, which sponsored this year’s Mermaid MegaFest.
June 17 – A tearful Sarah Kurtz turned to face her victims Monday in a Berrien County courtroom and apologized to them, then apologized to her family and friends also in the courtroom for embezzling more than $270,000 from the Village Seventh-Day Adventist School in Berrien Springs. She was sentenced to 120 days in jail before beginning five years probation. She also got 200 hours of community service.
June 18 – For someone whose job is not to speak, mime Rob Reider has a lot to say about his art form and life. Reider performed at the St. Joseph and Lincoln Township libraries.
June 19 – The Family Video store in St. Joseph Township will close its doors for good soon. Employees confirmed the store’s last day will be July 6, and that a Dollar General store will open there.
June 20 – Benton Township is in search-mode for a new superintendent. At a special board meeting, township trustees accepted the resignation of Superintendent Kelli Smith. Her resignation becomes official Aug. 9.
June 21 – Berrien Springs school board members remain very pleased with the performance of Superintendent Dave Eichberg, voting to give Eichberg a 2 percent salary increase and contract extension.
June 24 – Indiana Michigan Power customers will see a hefty increase to their bills next spring, if plans submitted to the Michigan Public Service Commission are approved. I&M seeks $478 million in infrastructure improvements at Cook Nuclear Plant, along with general infrastructure enhancements around Southwest Michigan, and wants to raise rates by 27 percent.
June 27 – St. Joseph has changed the date for its annual fireworks display from July 4 to July 3, reportedly to reduce crowds and so people who have to work the Friday after Independence Day won’t need to stay up late that night.
June 27 – Hearts were heavy at the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office as police learned of the death of Nero, one of the department’s K9 officers. Nero, a 7-year-old Belgian Tervuren, was found dead by staff at a kennel where he was being boarded while his handler is on vacation.
July
July 2 – Benton Harbor school board trustees unanimously rejected a proposal from the governor’s office that would have required the board to agree to “suspend” operations at Benton Harbor High School in one year if certain academic and financial benchmarks weren’t reached. It's the second rejection by the board of a state proposal.
July 2 – Southwest Michigan farmers are struggling to keep their heads above water, and it’s not just because of the wet weather, U.S. Rep. Fred Upton heard. “Number one this year is Mother Nature,” said Sodus farmer Russel Costanza, hosting one of Upton’s farm tour stops. “Weather is one part of the problem. Competing with global imports is another part. It’s not a level playing field.”
July 3 – Following a semi truck accident June 26 in Benton Township in which 10 pigs died, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals plans to erect a billboard near the accident site, declaring “I’m Me, Not Meat,” and “See the Individual – Go Vegan,” with a photo of a pig.
July 5 – It’s been 94 years since Southwest Michigan hasn’t had a J.C. Penney store. That became the reality again when J.C. Penney in the Orchards Mall closed after 40 years, and almost 95 in Benton Harbor when counting the old downtown store. The closure also took away the last anchor store at the mall.
July 6 – Edwardsburg High School football coach Kevin Bartz won the 46th annual International Cherry Pit Spitting Championship at Tree-Mendus Fruit Farm.
July 9 – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her lieutenant governor traveled to Benton Harbor to meet with some of the Benton Harbor school board trustees for a second time in BH, although neither side would say what happened at the meeting.
July 10 – Gulls nesting on the roof of the Orchards Mall in Benton Township will soon be a thing of the past, promises mall General Manager Ed Moore.
July 17 – A Vietnam veteran who died in late May was given a proper sendoff, thanks to a Niles funeral home. Brown Funeral Home officials put out the call late last week for people to come to a memorial service for Wayne Wilson, and hundreds of people attended.
July 18 – It took a Berrien County jury just an hour and eight minutes to find Kemia Hassel guilty of first-degree premeditated murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree premeditated murder for the shooting death of her husband, Tyrone Hassel III, on New Year's Eve.
July 19 – South Haven emergency responders have a message for beachgoers who want to venture out into the waves of Lake Michigan when red flag warnings are up. Stay out of the water. Police closed off a portion of South Beach after two people were rescued, averting what could have been two more drownings at the beach in less than a week.
July 22 – Benton Harbor city commissioners fire City Manager Darwin Watson on 5-3 vote. Mayor Marcus Muhammad will temporarily take over day-to-day reins.
July 25 – Benton Harbor’s new interim city manager says he isn’t fazed by a heated debate over his hiring, because he just wants to focus on getting the job done. Ellis Mitchell said he looks forward to returning to the city that he first served as manager from 1983 to 1987, when Benton Harbor grappled with major financial turmoil.
July 29 – Deb Koroch is getting half of her old job back with the city of St. Joseph, as commissioners approved hiring Koroch back as finance director. She had retired in June 2016 from position as finance director and clerk.
July 30 – A Bridgman resident was shot during a fight that stemmed from an alleged home invasion early Tuesday morning in what is being described by police as a domestic altercation.
July 31 – 29-year-old Arsenio Jordan of Benton Harbor was killed and two other people were injured in a shooting in Benton Harbor.
August
Aug. 1 – The St. Joseph school board approved a contract for its new superintendent, agreeing to a three year contract with Thomas Bruce, which includes a $158,000 annual salary.
Aug. 2 – A terrible crash near Buchanan takes the life of Robert Klint, 66, of Sawyer, along with passengers Kent Williamson, 52, of Virginia, Melissa Klint, 60, of Sawyer and Landyn Klint, 22, of Sawyer. A suspected drunken driver failed to stop an an intersection and hit the Klint vehicle.
Aug. 5 – David Mark Snyder, 53, of Benton Harbor was seriously injured when he was hit by a car while walking along Napier Avenue in Benton Township. He died several days later.
Aug. 6 – A large swath of St. Joseph, including the downtown area, lost power in the afternoon due to I&M repairs of a malfunctioning piece of equipment.
Aug. 6 – Southwestern Michigan College President David Mathews announced that he will retire at the end of the year. He has been president since 2001.
Aug. 11 – A car smashed into the Maple Grove Grill and Bar owner near South Haven when the vehicle jumped the nearby roundabout and flew into the building at M-43 and 72nd Street just after the restaurant closed. No one was injured.
Aug. 13 – The Van Buren County Board of Commissioners agreed to the request of four county judges to cover two murals in the historic Van Buren County Courthouse, because the murals depict topless women. The decision is later reversed due to public pressure.
Aug. 19 – Benton Harbor residents should soon notice fewer potholes as they drive on city streets. City commissioners unanimously approved almost $1 million in street improvements to be paid for using revenue from the first year the city income tax was collected.
Aug. 20 – There is no relief in sight from high Lake Michigan water levels for the foreseeable future, according to officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. For the next six months, Lake Michigan levels will be the highest seen in 35 years, according to the Army Corps.
Aug. 20 – Berrien County Prosecutor Michael Sepic announced that Dub Alan Collins, 54, of Buchanan, has been charged with four counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of four people in a car crash near Buchanan at the beginning of August.
Aug. 22 – Whirlpool executives and employees celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony outside the new child care facility that has been named “The Eddy.”
Aug. 23 – Dozens of Watervliet High School athletes participate in Impact Watervliet, doing good works around town.
Aug. 24 – The United Methodist Church says it will close and sell the historic Crystal Springs Camp and Retreat Center near Dowagiac, which is nearly 160 years old.
Aug. 24 – A building at the Park Manor Apartments in Berrien Springs burns to the ground, displacing renters at 12 units. No one is injured.
Aug. 26 – It is announced that former Benton Harbor City Manager Darwin Watson saw his 23-year career with the city end the morning of Aug. 19. That’s when Interim City Manager Ellis Mitchell told Watson he was being terminated because his position as public works and utilities director was being eliminated.
Aug. 27 – Friends, faculty members and supporters gathered at Lake Michigan College to celebrate the grand opening of the $7 million Welch Center for Wine and Viticulture.
Aug. 29 – Kemia Hassel was sentenced to life in prison with no parole for the murder of husband and Army Sgt. Tyrone Hassel III in Fairplain on New Year's Eve. Hassel had plotted with her lover, also in the Army, who shot and killed Tyrone Hassel III.
Aug. 31 – Noted architect and preservationist Stephen Byrns of New York City (and formerly of St. Joseph) leads an architectural tour through the downtown St. Joseph area, pointing out historic landmarks.
September
Sept. 2 – Former Chicago Bear Charles “Peanut” Tillman and friend Jacob Beckley fought exhaustion, heat, pain, fatigue and nausea in rowing a boat from St. Joseph to Chicago in about 25 hours to raise money for charity.
Sept. 4 – A civil lawsuit has been filed against Berrien County Commissioner Teri Freehling, the estate of her late husband, Patrick, and Drain Commissioner Christopher Quattrin, alleging fraud involving almost $500,000 in payments for drain projects. It was filed by Doug Hartzler, owner of Hartzler Excavating in Bridgman, and a former business partner with Patrick Freehling.
Sept. 9 – Benton Harbor street repairs are underway, marking the first repairs being funded by the newly enacted city income tax.
Sept. 10 – Dr. Rick Johansen, medical director of the Berrien County Health Department, said Berrien County has experienced the first human case of eastern equine encephalitis here since 1997. It is part of a statewide scare of EEE.
Sept. 12 – The Michigan Maritime Museum is South Haven will undertake an ambitious $8 million expansion next year. The expansion is being made possible by the museum’s purchase of prime waterfront property located next to the Dyckman Avenue drawbridge.
Sept. 13 – A 270-mile trail that stretches from the Kal-Haven Trail in South Haven to the Bridge to Bay Trail in Port Huron was dedicated. It travels through nine counties, 34 towns and links 16 existing trails.
Sept. 16 – Catholic Charities West Michigan, based in Grand Rapids, is opening a new office in Benton Harbor to serve Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph and Van Buren counties.
Sept. 17 – Benton Harbor school board President Stephen Mitchell dies after a sudden illness. He was 71. Board Vice President Joseph Taylor said in an emailed statement that the board and community are grateful for Mitchell’s leadership and his many years of service with Benton Harbor Area Schools.
Sept. 19 – Berrien County Animal Control removed 77 animals from a house in Hagar Township this week – 11 cats and 66 dogs, due to conditions there.
Sept. 25 – Berrien County Commissioner Teri Freehling has been cleared in a criminal investigation into whether she failed to disclose a conflict of interest over money from the drain commissioner that went to her late husband, the prosecutor’s office announced.
Sept. 25 – After four months of renovations, Lake Michigan College’s Grand Upton Hall is open for business again with a revamped look and feel.
Sept. 27 – Sections of Berrien, Van Buren and Cass are among the locations where the Michigan Health Department will spray for mosquitoes that carry the rare but potentially fatal Eastern equine encephalitis.
October
Oct. 2 – Congressman Fred Upton said he doesn’t support an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, but “there are legitimate questions” about Trump’s interactions with Ukraine and he has no problem with Democratic- led committees digging for more information. “We need to know what the answers are,” Upton said.
Oct. 3 – The Boys & Girls Club now has a spot of its own at St. Joseph High School. The club chose to set up a location at E.P. Clark Elementary School after a pilot program was introduced at the school last year.
Oct. 4 – Tenants in 58 apartments were temporarily displaced in Bridgman after a fire at the Sunset Landing Apartments.
Oct. 7 – For the first time in 20 years, St. Joseph Township voters in March will be asked to approve a millage increase for public safety.
Oct. 8 – Lincoln Township residents will pay more for wastewater services as the municipality plans to address an aging infrastructure and rising interest costs with a 9.9 percent sewer rate hike over five years.
Oct. 9 – The 221 Main Restaurant and Cocktail House in St. Joseph announced the opening a nightclub called Tonic – which is actually an extension of his restaurant.
Oct. 10 – Police have arrested a man they say admitted to calling in a bomb threat in the morning at the Benton Harbor-St. Joseph YMCA.
Oct. 11 – The driver of a semi-truck died Friday morning on I-94 near New Buffalo after the truck ran off the road, hit a tree and burst into flames.
Oct. 15 – Former Benton Harbor City Manager Darwin Watson is the newest trustee on the Benton Harbor school board, after trustees unanimously chose him at a special meeting after interviewing four applicants.
Oct. 16 – St. Joseph Township officials gave their collective nod of approval for a preliminary development concept for the Berrien Hills Golf Club property. The development would include a houses, townhouses, senior villas, apartments, a medical/wellness facility, restaurants, a preschool and day-care and a park open to the public.
Oct. 17 – Former St. Joseph superintendent Ann Cardon has resigned her post with the Traverse City school district less than three months after starting there, after losing support of the board.
Oct. 21 – Joseph Odenwald is the Southwestern Michigan College Board of Trustees’ unanimous choice to be the college’s eighth president. Odenwald has been with the college for two years, serving as vice president for student services.
Oct. 23 – Benton Township Supervisor Kevin White died in an accident while working along I-94 near mile marker 33. White was killed after a semi-truck car hauler lost two of its tires, with one of the tires bouncing off a guardrail and striking him. He was 48.
Oct. 24 – After many years of planning and several months of construction, a new park is open in Hagar Township, with the opening of the Riverside Kayak Park.
Oct. 28 – Benton Township firefighters responded to a structure fire with an occupant inside the home Sunday night. The house was shared by two tenants, and one of the people became trapped on the second floor at the time of the fire. This person later jumped from the window to escape the burning house.
Oct. 31 – Every dog has its day, and Medal of Honor recipient James McCloughan doesn’t have a problem with that, even if he gets cut out of the photo. McCloughan was referring to President Donald Trump's retweeting a Medal of Honor presentation photo that replaced McCloughan's image with that of Conan, the canine that helped track down an ISIS leader.
November
Nov. 3 – Journalist Ann Curry shares message of hope with Economic Club of Southwestern Michigan.
Nov. 5 – Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad basks in victory, winning four more years as mayor over Commissioner Ron Singleton, 612-521.
Nov. 5 – St. Joseph voters appeared to signal that they are happy with the direction of the city, returning three incumbent commissioners to office in a six-way race. Commissioner Lynn Todman and Commissioner Laura Goos won four-year terms, while Jeff Richards won a two-year term.
Nov. 6 – Traffic lights have been removed at The Orchards Mall entrance off Napier Avenue after the Berrien County Road Department conducted a traffic study.
Nov. 12 – Benton Harbor city commissioners will need to find a new manager for the city’s two cemeteries by March 15. Current manager Bert Edquist said he gave the city last week the required 120-day notice that he would no longer manage Morton Hill Cemetery in Benton Harbor and Crystal Springs Cemetery in Benton Township.
Nov. 13 – As part of a new advertising campaign that launched on multiple platforms, Maytag will be featured as 2019’s “Sexiest Appliance Alive” in a two-page spread hitting People Magazine.
Nov. 14 – The trash in Benton Harbor is starting to pile up as the company contracted to pick it up waits to be paid. Robert Edwards, owner of We-Cycle Industrial Sanitation, said that when he went to pick up his company’s monthly $39,000 check from the city, he was told that the check had been given to a former We-Cycle employee, Virginia Huddleston, who he had fired more than a year ago.
Nov. 17 – When he was elected three years ago, Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott pledged to be a “working sheriff.” Abbott made good on his word in August when he chased down and caught an armed man, accused of multiple felonies. The sheriff’s quick actions caught the attention of the producers of A&E’s popular crime show “Live PD,” who plan to feature Abbott on an upcoming episode.
Nov. 18 – Nine out of 10 patrons of the St. Joseph library are satisfied with the services provided and would recommend it to others, according to survey conducted earlier this year. Two-thirds of respondents said parking is the aspect of their library visit they like the least.
Nov. 18 – Eau Claire farmer Jim Whitright became the sixth victim in Michigan to die from complications from the Eastern equine encephalitis virus. He is the second Berrien County man to die this year from the virus.
Nov. 19 – A former area driving instructor and school bus driver has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl, according to Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey. Bailey said Peter Fleck, 56, of Bridgman is accused of sexually assaulting the victim in several locations throughout Berrien County.
Nov. 21 – Wecycle Industrial Sanitation LLC is once again picking up trash in Benton Harbor, but turmoil over who owns the company continues. Robert Edwards of Southfield, one of the three people who claim ownership, said he was able to start picking up trash once he received money from the city to pay for fuel and landfill fees.
Nov. 22 – Police are investigating a home invasion in which they say gunfire was exchanged and one of the armed intruders ended up dead outside Briarwood Apartments. The deceased man was identified as Dante Long Jr., 23, of Benton Harbor.
Nov. 23 – For years police have referred to the skeletal remains of a young woman found in Van Buren County in 1988 as “I-196 Jane.” But now, after 31 years, police have finally been able to figure out her real name – Marcia Kaylynn Bateman – of Oklahoma City, Okla.
Nov. 24 – 66-year-old Denise Hollins of Benton Harbor was struck and severely injured by a stray bullet while watching television in her home. It did not appear that she was the target, according to police.
Nov. 25 – Buying the historic lighthouse keeper’s house isn't such a bright idea after all, St. Joseph commissioners decided. Commissioners balked at the expense of acquiring and renovating the brick duplex at 103 N. Pier St., now owned by the U.S. Coast Guard, and converting it into a visitor’s center and museum.
Nov. 26 – The Box Factory for the Arts is in dire need of donations and new rent-paying business tenants for its third-floor space, in order to cover mounting bills.
December
Dec. 2 – A series of storms over several days brought high waves and winds to the Lake Michigan shoreline, leaving destruction and debris in their wake, particularly at area parks such as Lions Park Beach and Silver Beach in St. Joseph, and Weko Beach in Bridgman.
Dec. 2 – Mitch Albom brought an emotional message detailed in his book “Finding Chika,” to the Economic Club of Southwestern Michigan.
Dec. 3 – Cathy Yates is the new supervisor of Benton Township. Yates, who had been a commissioner, was unanimously approved and sworn in to lead the township.
Dec. 4 – After months of holding meetings and workshops on how Benton Township could address its aging infrastructure problem, trustees agreed to raise water and sewer rates through the next decade, starting with a 15 percent hike in 2020.
Dec. 5 – Pastors Carlton Lynch and Maurice McAfee speak at a news conference at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Benton Township, where Lynch is the senior pastor. They say the community must find ways to curb the gun violence that has plagued the city in 2019.
Dec. 5 – It was announced that Family Funeral Home in Benton Harbor has closed.
Dec. 7 – Jennifer Quail of Dowagiac talks about her time on "Jeopardy" and what it's like to become a local celebrity of sorts. Quail would go on to win eight shows, racking up more than $200,000 in winnings.
Dec. 9 – Condé Nast Traveler has named Southwest Michigan a Top 20 international tourist destination for 2020, along with such better known locales as Dubai, Copenhagen, Okinawa (Japan), Spain’s Canary Islands and Southeastern Australia.
Dec. 10 – After 32 years and 8 state titles, Lakeshore band leader Lori VonKoenig announces she will retire at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
Dec. 11 – Police say a suspect believed to have murdered girlfriend Quintina Jeffries took his own life. The man, Samuel Brown of Benton Harbor, shot and killed himself in a vehicle in St. Joseph after police had served a search warrant at his apartment.
Dec. 12 – U.S. Rep. Fred Upton came out strong against the pending impeachment of President Donald Trump, citing “highly partisan” motivations in what he called a "political whim" to overturn the last election.
Dec. 15 – A shooting at a Benton Township apartment complex leads to a rollover accident in St. Joseph that leaves one person dead. The driver was speeding to the hospital with a shooting victim in the car when the car rolled, leading to the death of another passenger.
Dec. 16 – Benton Harbor school board trustees name Andrae Townsel to be the district’s new superintendent. Townsel comes here from Wayne-Westland Community Schools in Westland, Mich.