WATERVLIET — Before a standing-room-only audience Tuesday evening, city commissioners took up the legally complex and contentious issue of whether to grant a church permission to buy and renovate a shuttered property in the downtown business district.
The city’s planning commission voted unanimously last month to recommend the city deny Freshwater Community Church’s request for a special land-use permit that would let it purchase the building that used to house Bob’s Hobby Shop, at 115 N. Main St.
Typically, city commissions follow planner recommendations without any discussion. But the church’s request represents “kind of a unique situation,” noted Mayor David Brinker.
After lengthy discussion and input from members of the public, commissioners opted to set aside the issue for a week, in order to seek legal counsel – and perhaps a compromise that could resolve the conflict.
If it receives the needed city permits, the church will pay the unpaid back taxes due on the hobby shop property, and spend hundreds of thousands of dollars renovating the deteriorating building for use as a church and community center.
The Freshwater plan promises to help bring welcome additional life to Watervliet’s sleepy downtown area, backers note. Critics, however, are concerned that adding the church would strain existing parking facilities in the business district.
“If the problem is bringing in too many people downtown, that’s a good problem,” said Ed Richcreek, owner of Richcreek Water Pump in nearby Hartford, during the public comment period. Having the church, which presently has about 100 adult congregants, join the downtown is a “win-win situation,” added Richcreek, who is also pastor of the Central Assembly of God church in Coloma.
“Why would you not want to take a risk and grow this community?” he asked the commissioners.
The public comments session remained consistently polite, despite the different viewpoints.
The potential parking concerns are real, said Dan Conkin, owner of the nearby Watervliet Coin Laundry. He, along with some other citizens, wants the church to provide more details about exactly what functions the church’s community center will include.
In prepared comments, Freshwater officials emphasized that they want the downtown building to be “more than just a church building” where services are held, but to instead a place “for the community,” with the space “open and available for a wide range of community events, a meeting place for various organizations and groups, (and) a resource for families and students in need.”
By necessity the church will be established first in the building-rehab effort, Freshwater Pastor Justin VanFerrari explained to the commission, and the community center will follow.
For the nine years of its existence, Freshwater has been meeting in a building at the Coloma Middle School. The relationship with the school “has been wonderful,” Freshwater stated, but “it is time for us to take the next step as a church” and find its own meeting place.
During the meeting Mayor Brinker took Zoning Administrator Robert Lohr through a careful series of extremely specific “what-if” questions, regarding possible legal outcomes if city commissioners rule against the planning board’s recommendation.
Given the potential upside to the city and the complexities of the regulations, “I don’t want us to do anything stupid,” he said bluntly, drawing laughter from the crowd. “Unwise,” Commissioner Duane Cobb offered as an alternative phrase, to more laughter.
Ultimately, the commission opted to get legal advice that might provide a resolution that wouldn’t oblige the commission to spurn the church plan. This should happen “within a week,” said Brinker.
“I like the idea of trying to work with (Freshwater) and find a solution,” said Commissioner Deah Muth, “and I’m grateful they’re stepping up” to become part of Watervliet.
Having the church join the downtown “could be a good thing for the community,” if a solution can be found, offered Angelene Conkin, the wife of Dan Conkin and co-owner of the coin laundry.
“I’d hate to see that building torn down or fall into further disrepair,” for lack of a tenant, added Commissioner Luke Strunk.
Still, observed Commissioner Jennifer Helms, “The parking issue isn’t going to go away.”