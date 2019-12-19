City gets good news on Kids Corner project

SOUTH HAVEN — Earlier this year, City Manager Brian Dissette thought it might take two or three times to apply for and receive a grant to help pay for a new playground structure to replace the popular but aging wooden one at Kids Corner Park.
However, it looks like it only took one application. City officials announced Wednesday they are in line to receive a federal matching grant for $275,000 to help pay for construction of a new handicap-accessible play structure.
The grant would come from the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which is administered by the United States Department of Interior’s National Park Service and managed by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Formal approval of the grant isn’t expected until next year, according to Dissette.
“We still need to get a grant contract authorized by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources,” he said. “That likely won’t occur until spring 2020.”
Once the DNR gives its OK, the city can proceed with construction plans for the new structure. Currently estimated to cost approximately $550,000, the structure will be designed by Leathers & Associates, the company that came up with the design for the original Kids Corner playground. Unlike the present wooden structure, the new one will be made of composite material, but will retain the original design of Kids Corner as much as possible.
Before construction can begin, the city parks department will approve the final design, while the planning commission will be tasked with signing off on the site plan.
“Ideally, we will want to build during an off-peak time period,” Dissette said. “If all goes perfectly it could be under construction in the fall of 2020.”
When construction does begin, city officials hope to engage the community’s help in building the structure, similar to when Kids Corner was built 31 years ago.
“Ideally, we would like to recreate the ‘community build’ approach to assembling the play structure,” Dissette said. “That was done when the playground was originally built and it was well received. I say that as a person that worked at the site as a little kid.”
More recently, volunteers throughout South Haven took part in a “community build” when new playground equipment was added at Elkenburg Park.
“It was really successful,” Dissette said.
Community engagement may also come in the form of money to help pay for the new Kids Corner structure.
Although the city’s general fund will be tapped to pay the $275,000 local match, additional funds may be needed.
“I’m hopeful of engaging the community foundation to help with additional fundraising for the project,” Dissette said. “I anticipate that through the site plan review process, we will come up with ideas that are outside the project budget. Using the fundraising process will be a nice way to cover the additional items that will likely be sought.”
Wooden play structures up and down the lakeshore have slowly but surely been replaced over the past decade. City officials in South Haven began addressing whether to replace the Kids Corner structure several years ago and finally made a decision earlier this year to construct a new one.
The decision was based on recommendations from representatives of Leathers & Associates, Abonmarche, and the Department of Natural Resources, which inspected the current playground structure and determined it did not conform with national safety standards.