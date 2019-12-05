City taking trash collection bids until Jan. 7

BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor is seeking proposals from companies to collect the city’s trash starting Oct. 2, 2020.
Bids are due by 11 a.m. Jan. 7 in the city clerk’s office at city hall.
This has nothing to do with city commissioners giving the current company, Wecycle Industrial Sanitation, a 30-day notice on Nov. 18 to correct problems or the contract could be terminated early, said Mayor Marcus Muhammad.
Wecycle was awarded a three-year contract in September 2017. The previous trash hauler was Reliable Disposal of Stevensville. Reliable officials said at the time that they didn’t submit a bid to continue picking up the trash because of an administrative error.
Muhammad said the transition to Wecycle in 2017 wasn’t smooth because the company was given less than a month to prepare.
“We’re doing it now to give us ample time to evaluate and select and award (the contract) in a timely manner so residents do not experience turbulence if there is a change in which company is collecting the trash,” he said.
Concerning the 30-day notice to Wecycle, he said commissioners will re-evaluate the contract once the 30 days are up later this month.
Interim City Manager Ellis Mitchell was unavailable for comment.
The notice was given after Wecycle stopped collecting trash for several days in November due to company’s monthly check from the city being given to a different person than usual.
Wecycle listed as its primary shareholders in 2017 Robert Edwards of Southfield, Virginia Huddleston of Benton Harbor and her brother, Jewell Allen of Champaign, Ill.
