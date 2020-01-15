City to unveil new council chambers

BANGOR — An open house will be held from 6-7 p.m. next Tuesday to show off the city’s recently renovated city council chamber.
Thanks to funding from the Downtown Development Authority, the city has been able to renovate and enlarge the antiquated meeting room at city hall.
“The DDA had told us they would be willing to do a project for the hall and we had been wanting to remove a wall and expand the council chambers,” said City Manager Regina Hoover.
For years, meetings were held in one room at city hall that had limited public seating. By knocking out an existing wall in an adjoining room, city officials were able to double the size of the council chamber.
“The rooms were old and antiquated,” explained Thad Earl, DDA chairperson. “The other room wasn’t used basically because it was in terrible condition and the wiring was bad. Personally, I thought the rooms were dangerous because of the wiring.”
The remodel, according to Hoover, includes new flooring, windows, exterior siding, LED lighting, paint, a Smart TV that is used for presentations, interior doors and a new council desk resulting in about a $35,000 price tag. The remodel also included adding exterior gooseneck lights and siding.
“Our council room looks amazing,” wrote Mayor Darren Williams on the city’s Facebook page. “Thank you to DDA for the new council room. I won’t only feel like the mayor but like a king!”
Contracts for the remodel were held with Midway Electric, Ray Kenyon, Monroe Miller and Overalls, said Hoover.
“It was a good project for the DDA, “ Earl said. “It makes it easier for the public to access services.”