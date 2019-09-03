ST. JOSEPH — The Civil War Roundtable of Southwest Michigan, which meets on the second Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. in the lower level of the First Congregational Church, 2001 Niles Ave., St. Joseph, will start its seventh season Sept. 10 with a talk on “Nashville: The Siren’s Song of the Western Confederacy.” Doors open at 5:45 p.m.
The speaker will be Greg Biggs, of Clarksville, Tenn., the author of many books and articles on the Civil War. He will discuss the Union strategy of holding Nashville, which led to five Confederate offenses to retake it starting in 1862, and culminating in the attack in December 1864 that all but destroyed the Army of Tennessee and ended the threat in that theatre of the war.
Upcoming programs include:
• Oct. 8, “Ulysses S. Grant and the Overland Campaign,” with Curt Fields in his fourth appearance here as General Grant.
• Nov. 12, “Zouaves: America’s Forgotten Soldiers.”
• Dec. 10, “Orlando Moore: American Hero.”
• Feb. 11, “Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain and the 20th Maine in Myth & Memory.”
• March 10, “Beyond Nightingale and Barton: How the Civil War Relief Work Launched the Nursing Profession.”
• April 14, “The 22nd Michigan Infantry and the Road to Chickamauga.”
• May 12, “Clever and Unusual Escapes from Slavery.”
• June 9, Round table discussion on Chattanooga and Chickamauga.
Membership dues are $30, or $50 for a couple. Students are admitted free and non-members can pay $5 at the door.
Visit www.cvrtswmi.org or the Facebook page for information.