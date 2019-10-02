ST. JOSEPH — The Civil War Roundtable of Southwest Michigan, which meets on the second Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. in the lower level of the First Congregational Church, 2001 Niles Ave., St. Joseph, will meet Tuesday, Oct. 8 with “Ulysses S. Grant and the Overland Campaign,” with Curt Fields in his fourth appearance here as Gen. Grant, according to a news release.
Portraying Grant, Fields will discuss his promotion to General of the Army in 1864 – the first since George Washington to hold that rank. Grant reorganized the Army of the Potomac and pursued General Lee and the Army of Northern Virginia in a clash in the Wilderness that cost 100,000 casualties and ended in a stalemate that summer.
Dr. E.C. (Curt) Fields, Jr., has been an avid and lifelong student of the American Civil War. His interest in portraying Grant was driven by that study and his deep respect and admiration for the general. Fields presents a convincing, true-to-life image of the man as he really looked. He researches and reads extensively about Grant in order to deliver an accurate persona of the general. His presentations are in first person, quoting from Grant’s memoirs.
Fields is a frequent contributor to “The Civil War Courier” and is a member of the Tennessee Historical Society, the West Tennessee Historical Society, the Shelby County Historical Society, the Nathan Bedford Forrest Historical Society, the Tennessee Civil War Preservation Association, the Appomattox 1865 Foundation, the 290 Foundation (dedicated to the Civil War Navies), the Civil War Trust and the Ulysses S. Grant Association.
Fields holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from the University of Memphis. He later earned a master’s degree in secondary education and Ph.D. in educational administration and curriculum from Michigan State University. He lives in Collierville, Tenn.
Group membership dues are $30, or $50 for a couple. Students are admitted free and non-members can pay $5 at the door. Visit www.cvrtswmi.org or the group’s Facebook page for information.