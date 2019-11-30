Hi,
Regarding the recent “Ask a Cop” series in the HP, I was curious if you could clarify the definition of a marked crosswalk? More specifically, are the painted lines that run across the four lanes of Main Street by the 221 Main restaurant in St. Joseph or the ones that run across the four lanes of Niles Avenue by Milton Park considered “marked”?
If so, should drivers in St. Joseph technically be stopping on M-63 (Main Street) and Niles Avenue for pedestrians who are waiting to cross at these locations? I too moved here from a state/city that enforced these types of pedestrian right-of-way laws, but Michigan doesn’t seem to follow as strictly as Seattle did.
Thanks!
Greg
The crosswalks on Main Street by the 221 Main restaurant and the crosswalk on Niles Avenue by Milton Park are considered unmarked crosswalks. You should only cross when safe. Therefore, vehicles don’t need to stop if you are waiting to cross the roadway. However, if you are in the street crossing in the crosswalk, then approaching vehicles need to yield the right of way to you.
In Michigan vehicles must yield the right-of-way to pedestrians within a crosswalk that are in the same half of the roadway as the vehicle or when a pedestrian is approaching closely enough from the opposite side of the roadway to be in danger. Pedestrians may not suddenly leave the curb and enter a crosswalk into the path of a moving vehicle.
In Michigan you are not supposed to stop at crosswalks on state highways.
