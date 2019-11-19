WATERVLIET — Watervliet Township trustees voted Monday evening to accept the mid-term resignation of board member Matthew Clay, then promptly named retired educator Glen Giannetti to succeed Clay.
In an Oct. 21 letter made public on Monday, Clay – who won election to the township board in 2016 – told Township Clerk Patt Bambrick that “I must resign as a trustee of the Watervliet Township Board, effective immediately.”
Clay provided no explanation for his unexpected departure, beyond saying he felt he had “no choice but to step down” in order to pursue “a stronger focus on my family and spending more time with my children.” He added that he “regret(s) any inconvenience my resignation may cause.”
Trustees voted without comment to accept Clay’s resignation. Then they nominated and approved his successor, the 64-year-old Giannetti.
Giannetti, who holds a doctorate in education, retired in 2011 after serving seven years as superintendent of Bloom Township High School District 206, in Chicago Heights, lll. He currently serves as an adjunct professor at Western Michigan University.
Interestingly, the board’s newest member unsuccessfully ran for election to the township board in 2016. “I lost by four votes,” Giannetti noted in a brief post-meeting interview. He did not sit with the board Monday, but will now complete Matthew’s four-year term, which expires in 2020.
Separately, trustees signed off on two more special land-use permits, clearing the way for medical marijuana retail sites. One of those properties is located at 3626 M-140; the other is at 8277 Arnt Blvd. The Arnt property must still satisfy additional, technical legal requirements before it can move forward.