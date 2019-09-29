Can you clarify something regarding the law in Michigan about texting while driving? The other day there was a car next to me sitting at a red light. The driver was texting. When the light turned green, she stopped texting and drove on. Is it illegal to text, even if you’re sitting behind the wheel at a traffic light?
If it’s illegal, what, if anything, could I or should I have done? Called police with a description of her car and direction of travel?
Marie, Benton Township
When legislators write laws, they do not use the same language people use in normal conversation.
The language legislators use to make laws is complex to read. The law you are referring to is Michigan Complied Laws (MCL) 257.602(b). Reading, typing, or send a text message on wireless 2-way communication device.
Subsection (1) states “Except as otherwise provided in this section, a person shall not read, manually type, or send a text message on a wireless 2-way communication device that is located in the person’s hand or in the person’s lap, including a wireless telephone used in cellular telephone service or personal communication service, while operating a motor vehicle that is moving on a highway or street in this state.”
As long as a person is not operating a commercial vehicle or bus, the operator of a vehicle may text if they are fully stopped at a traffic signal. Remember just because a person is legally able to text while stopped at a traffic signal does not mean there is not another traffic law being broken.
Best practice is not to read, type, text or talk on the phone while driving and to have both hands on the steering wheel.