Two popular Southwest Michigan restaurants and their owner could end up paying $36,000 in back wages and fines to employees who a federal agency claims were short-changed in pay.
The U.S. Department of Labor filed a lawsuit on Monday in U.S. Sixth District Court against Clementine’s Saloon in South Haven, Clementine’s Too in St. Joseph and their owner Al Ruppert, according to online court documents. A news report on WOOD-TV of Grand Rapids said that employees brought forth the complaint to the Labor Department. But a spokesperson for Clementine’s said the restaurant wasn’t sure if that was the case or not.
“They (Labor Department investigators) said it was random,” said Sue Frederick, business manager for Clementine’s.
The Department of Labor public affairs department could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.
The lawsuit claims Clementine’s violated the federal Fair Labor Standards Act by not classifying some of its workers as minimum wage employees. Instead they were designated to receive a combination of wages and tips, according to the suit. The restaurant, however, disagrees with these findings.
The Department of Labor contends that Clementine’s should have classified its “expediter staff” in the same wage category as kitchen staff. Instead, the two restaurants put expediters in the same classification as servers and bartenders, who receive a combination of hourly wages and tips.
“It was the tipping that was the problem,” Frederick said.
Servers, she said, would split their tips with the expediters, who are employees tasked with seating customers and helping servers with general tasks.
Frederick said the restaurant put expediters in the same wage classification as servers because they worked with servers, and were not in the kitchen with dishwashers and cooks.
“Expediters are never in the kitchen,” she said. “They’re always out front. ... They serve people at the bar and work with servers.”
The Department of Labor began investigating the restaurants’ wage practices in November 2018 and presented their findings in May 2019, according to Frederick. The investigation involved an examination of wages paid to employees between 2016 and 2018.
“They went through every day of every person and what they were tipped,” Frederick said.
The Labor Department contends that expediters do not qualify to be placed in the tip pool along with the servers, bartenders and bussers. As a result, the department wants the U.S. District Court to order Clementine’s to reimburse the affected servers the tips they gave to the expediters.
If the court rules in favor of the Labor Department, approximately 35-40 servers who have worked at or who still work at the two restaurants will be compensated.
Frederick said the restaurant did not purposely mean to violate federal labor laws involving restaurant worker wages.
“We never did anything intentional,” she said. “We never thought this was an issue. We have employees working here 15-20 years. If they didn’t like the way they were being treated they wouldn’t still be here.”
The attorney representing the Department of Labor in the lawsuit also could not be reached for comment Wednesday.