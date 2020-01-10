SOUTH HAVEN — Two popular Southwest Michigan restaurants and their owner say they have reached a settlement with a federal agency that accused them of short-changing pay for some of their employees.
Clementine's Saloon in South Haven, Clementine's Too in St. Joseph and owner Al Ruppert plan to reimburse employees a total of $36,000 in back pay and damages assessed by the U.S. Department of Labor.
“Clementine’s appreciates its employees, treats them fairly and believes that it fully has complied with the law,” the company posted on its Facebook site. “We disputed and vigorously defended ourselves against what we believe were unfounded charges by the U.S. Department of Labor. However, for business reasons, in order to avoid protracted and costly litigation, the company decided to enter into a modest settlement agreement.”
“We decided to accept the settlement. We want it to be over,” said Clementine's General Manager Sue Frederick.
A judgment settlement over a lawsuit filed by the Department of Labor against Clementine's was entered Monday, Jan. 6, in U.S. Sixth District Court. The judge in the case signed the consent agreement on Thursday, according to Scott Allen, the U.S. Department of Labor's regional director for public affairs and media relations.
The lawsuit said Clementine's violated the federal Fair Labor Standards Act by not classifying some of its workers as minimum wage employees, but rather as ones who receive a combination of wages and tips.
The Department of Labor said Clementine's should have classified its expediter staff in the same wage category as kitchen staff. Instead, the two restaurants put expediters in the same classification as servers and bartenders, who receive a combination of hourly wages and tips.
The Department of Labor began investigating the restaurants' wage practices in November 2018 and presented their findings in May 2019, according to Frederick. The investigation involved an examination of wages paid to employees between 2016 and 2018.
Frederick said the restaurant did not purposely mean to violate federal labor laws involving restaurant worker wages.