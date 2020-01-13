BENTON HARBOR — A longstanding high school rivalry turned ugly when fans from Battle Creek Central allegedly attacked Benton Harbor High School cheerleaders as they tried to get on their bus after last Tuesday’s boys basketball game in Battle Creek.
That’s what Benton Harbor’s head cheerleading coach Ronnella Booker said Saturday during the 2020 Meeting of the Minds and Day of Action meeting, sponsored by the city’s Racial Equality Committee.
“As we proceeded to the bus and we stepped outside the school, we were hit with trash...grown men attacked us,” said Booker, a 1999 Benton Harbor High School graduate who is a paid coach and works full time with Cook Nuclear Plant in Bridgman.
After the meeting, she said she was trying to hurry the cheerleaders to the bus, but they had to keep turning around to defend themselves because Battle Creek fans were throwing drink bottles at their heads and were grabbing their necklaces and earrings.
She said many of the cheerleaders didn’t go to school the next day because they were sore from defending themselves.
“That’s assault,” Booker said.
Booker said she’s speaking up because she wants to make sure the situation is resolved and never happens again.
Benton Harbor school board Secretary Patricia Rush, who was at Saturday’s meeting, said she was horrified to hear that the high school’s cheerleaders were treated so poorly.
“This is intolerable,” she said. “We have to find out what happened. ... I can assure you, we’ll get to the bottom of this and make sure it never happens again.”
Rush and Trustee Matthew Bradley, who was also at the meeting, talked with Booker at length about what happened.
When contacted by phone, Interim Superintendent Patricia Robinson said she was made aware of the situation by Athletic Director Michael VanHoven, who was Battle Creek’s athletic director for seven years before being hired by the Benton Harbor school district in 2018. She said it’s being investigated, and she’s waiting for a police report from the Battle Creek Police Department.
Booker said she’s still angry about what happened. She said VanHoven warned her the day before the basketball game that he had heard rumors that there could be trouble. She said he promised her cheerleaders would be escorted to and from the bus to make sure they were safe.
But that didn’t happen. Booker said the basketball players were escorted to and from their bus, but not the cheerleaders.
“Our girls need safety, and our community needs to know what happened to us,” she said.
Rush said she expects the situation to be discussed at the next school board meeting, which is at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Benton Harbor High School library.
Benton Harbor beat Battle Creek 81-52.
