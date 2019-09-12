ST. JOSEPH — A Coloma man admitted Wednesday to killing his infant daughter because she would not stop crying.
Scott Nathaniel Skinner, 31, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of his 2-month-old daughter, Jordynn Skinner.
“I was aggravated so I picked her up too aggressively,” Skinner told Berrien County Trial Court Judge Arthur Cotter. He then admitted that “I shook her.”
The incident happened Oct. 1, 2018 while Jordynn’s mother, Kori Bryant, was away from the house and Jordynn was in her father’s care. The baby suffered a significant, traumatic brain injury and died the next day, according to testimony.
Jeffrey Taylor, chief trial attorney for the Berrien County Prosecutor’s Office, said in exchange for Skinner’s plea to manslaughter, a charge of first-degree felony murder and first-degree child abuse have been dismissed.
Taylor and Skinner’s lawyer, James Jesse, also reached a sentencing agreement that calls for Skinner to be sentenced to at least 8 1/2 years in prison. The manslaughter charge carries a maximum penalty of 15 years.
Cotter set sentencing for Skinner for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 21. Meanwhile he’ll remain in the Berrien County jail without bond.
