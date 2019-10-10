COLOMA — The Coloma Township Parks and Recreation Committee got about twice as many surveys back for its new five-year parks and recreation plan as it expected to get.
Cindy LaGrow, who the township hired to assist with the plan, reported to the township board Wednesday night that 162 people responded to the survey.
“I was expecting 80,” she said. “And I think we’ll have a few more stragglers. There were some things that were real surprises as to what people want to see in the new plan.”
Coloma Township has two parks and one in the works: Helen Street Park, Washington School Park and an area for a future kayak launch on the Paw Paw River.
The township’s parks and recreation plan runs out at the end of the year, and to be eligible for grants, the township needs to update it.
LaGrow said anything the township wants to include in it can be included.
“You never know who or what grants might come along in five years,” she said. “You really want to make this a wish list. The plan is also a working document, so it can be amended at any time.”
LaGrow reported that many of the respondents to the survey said they wanted more foliage and landscaping at both parks, as well as more benches and grills.
She said about 80 percent of the people wanted permanent bathrooms at Washington School Park.
Other suggestions were for cricket, pickle ball, and marked trails or paths around the township.
LaGrow said she will meet with the parks and recreation committee in the next month to really solidify the plan, then present a final draft to the township board at its November meeting when a public hearing will be held.
Then the public can review the draft for 30 days and give any final input before the plan is adopted at the board’s December meeting. The plan is due to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources by the end of February.
The surveys are still available at, and can be returned to, Township Hall, 4919 Paw Paw Lake Road.
