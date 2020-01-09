GRAND JUNCTION — Life EMS Ambulance has announced an expansion of its primary 911 emergency response area in Southwest Michigan to include Columbia Township in Van Buren County, according to a news release.
The expansion took effect on Jan. 1. Columbia Township joins Pine Grove Township, Bloomingdale Township and the city of Gobles as part of the Van Buren County service area cared for by Life EMS Ambulance’s team, it was announced Wednesday.
“The Columbia Township Board feels that it is of utmost importance to provide high quality care to our residents when they become sick or injured, and Life EMS Ambulance has a top reputation for the quality of care they offer,“ said Linda Norton, Columbia Township supervisor, in the release. “We are excited to offer this level of service to our residents.”
Added Columbia Township Fire Chief Dave Johnson: “Columbia Township Emergency Services wants the best possible care for both our residents and guests. We are excited to be building a partnership with Life EMS Ambulance that broadens the excellent medical care available to our community.”
Mark Meijer, president of Life EMS Ambulance, reinforced his organization’s commitment to serving Columbia Township.
Life EMS Ambulance was founded in 1980. Life EMS Ambulance covers medical emergencies throughout 4,200 square miles of West Michigan, including in Grand Rapids/Kent County, Portage/Kalamazoo, plus in Ottawa, Ionia, Newaygo, Lake, Mason, Allegan and Van Buren counties.