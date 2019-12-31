Beaches disappearing. Homes and roads teetering on the brink. Sidewalks broken. Piers swamped.
Throughout 2019 the water levels of Lake Michigan continued to rise and wreak havoc, as storms sent waves crashing onto the shore, eroding away bluffs and dunes at an alarming rate.
The emergency is sending residents and government officials scrambling to find a solution.
Residents likely can expect more of the same in the coming year.
Weather cycles are forecast to be “wilder and wetter” and “more chaotic,” offered Colin Hassenger, an engineer with Edgewater Resources. The firm has been working with clients to design shoreline protections.
The types of storms seen since September “are not unheard of,” Hassenger said. But the combination of high waves and sustained water levels have made the impact “exponential,” he said.
The power of the lake can be seen everywhere. Around New Buffalo some homes and condos are threatened. Sand has been carried away from under 80 feet of an intake pipe for the water treatment plant that supplies the city, township and the Four Winds resort.
Roads in Lincoln Township have been closed because of erosion. Silver Beach and Lions Beach Park were damaged by storms with 15-foot waves that pounded the shore before Thanksgiving.
The new normal?
The previous high water mark was reached in October 1986, and then it soon dropped. That’s not happening now. An increase in precipitation and a drop in evaporation due to ice cover caused by extreme cold in winter have contributed to the continuing high levels all along the Great Lakes. The Army Corps of Engineers’ winter forecast is that Lake Michigan will start 2020 many inches higher than it started 2019.
Local leaders are trying to keep their heads above water.
Last month the Berrien County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution asking Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to declare a state of disaster along Lake Michigan’s 3,300 miles of shoreline, as a step toward receiving federal aid to repair damage and erect shoreline barriers.
State legislators have followed suit, including Sen. Kim LaSata and Reps. Pauline Wendzel and Brad Paquette, and they have the support of U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters.
This month Berrien County Commissioner Ezra Scott, of New Buffalo, traveled to Washington, D.C. with members of the New Buffalo Shoreline Alliance. The group has meetings with the Assistant Secretary of the Army-Corps Headquarters, the Office of Management and Budget, the Washington office of Gov.Whitmer, and the New Buffalo House and Senate congressional delegation.
New Buffalo Township Supervisor Michelle Heit, who was part of the contingent, said it was beneficial to meet with leaders face-to-face and make them understand the extent of the crisis.
“The beaches people come to don’t exist any more,” Heit said.
They received the backing of Rep. Fred Upton for a request for $2.4 million from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to replace sand that has been lost south of the New Buffalo pier.
In September, St. Joseph residents living along Lions Park Drive asked the city for permission to submit permits to place temporary shoreline protections along public land, which is a first. After several weeks of negotiations, an agreement was reached to allow those residents to construct permanent barriers against the rising lake.
Those homeowners undertaking shoreline protection projects are finding it difficult to hire busy contractors and stockpile materials that are in high demand. Putting down rock walls and erecting metal sheeting can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.
State and federal regulators are streamlining the permit process for residents, and provide guidelines on their websites.
Lindsey Mathus, with Edgewater, said that with conditions so unpredictable, it’s never early to start planning.
“Even if you don’t need help today, you need authorization for tomorrow,” Mathus said.
Shoreline property owners aren’t the only ones feeling the effect.
Edgewater’s Hassenger said that marinas are being inundated, as well, and owners are worried about damage from ice this winter.
Those who live along the rivers are also experiencing erosion from high water that is worsened by the wakes churned up by passing boats.
St. Joseph resident Al DiBrito, who lives along the St. Joseph River, said even small ripples eat away at the banks already weakened by heavy rains. He is asking the Department of Natural Resources to request a voluntary no-wake zone to protect the shoreline.
While residents take the short-term steps needed to protect their property, officials acknowledge the necessity of finding a long-term solution to erosion.
“We were very pleased with the Corps’ recent approval of $100,000 in start-up funds to look at the impacts of the New Buffalo Harbor on our shoreline and to recommend a structural solution,” said Ted Grzywacz, New Buffalo Shoreline Alliance president.
Other steps discussed by residents range from lowering the levels of the Great Lakes by opening locks, to placing barriers in the lake that will keep waves from breaking on the shore.
Offshore breakwalls are not a new thing, Hassenger said, and have been used in other states. But there is no precedent for them here, he said.
Heit and others are hoping for calm conditions along the lake this winter.
“One good storm and we don’t know what could happen,” Heit said. “It’s devastating.”
