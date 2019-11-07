ST. JOSEPH — Berrien County Parks and Recreation officials are seeking public input on the development of the 2020-2024 Berrien County Parks five-year plan that will cover Rocky Gap, Silver Beach, Love Creek, Madeline Bertrand, Historic Courthouse Square, Paw Paw River and Galien River County parks.
The public may provide input by sending written comments to Berrien County Parks, 701 Main Street, St. Joseph MI, 49085 or email comments to parks@berriencounty.org by 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2. The document allows the county to seek state grants for projects.
Major items proposed in the plan include replacing the concession stand and playground equipment at Silver Beach; repairing the River Shelter at Madeline Bertrand; and developing a linear park along Red Arrow Highway from Bridgman to New Buffalo.
A draft of the 2020-2024 five-year plan is available at Love Creek, Madeline Bertrand, Historic Courthouse Square and the Parks Administration office in St. Joseph. The draft is also available at the public libraries in Watervliet and New Buffalo. The draft may also be viewed electronically at on the Berrien County website at Berriencounty.org in County News section.