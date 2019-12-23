ST. JOSEPH — A five-year plan for improving and expanding Berrien County’s parks, including the development of a trail between Bridgman and New Buffalo along Red Arrow Highway, was approved by the board of commissioners last week.
The plan, needed for the county to apply for state grants, will be submitted to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources in January.
The blueprint was arrived at through discussions among parks staff, and following public meetings to gather the comments from residents, as well as receiving recommendations by email.
Many of the projects are dependent on grant funding. A priority for 2020 was listed as the repair of the River Shelter at Madeline Bertrand Park, but that project has run into a glitch after the DNR turned down a $150,000 grant request for the work that has an estimated cost of $200,000.
Parks Director Brian Bailey has warned that parts of the shelter are badly deteriorated, and while the structure is still safe, it needs immediate repairs. Bailey told the Personnel and Human Services Committee on Thursday that the county will need to look at alternative funding resources, and decide what can be repaired and what parts of the shelter should be closed off.
A campground is included on the wish list for Madeline Bertrand, with both primitive and full hook-up sites, along with expansion of its highly popular disc golf course.
The parks department is hoping for a boost in funding from a small millage increase for four years, which county commissioners will consider in April. The increase from 0.1 mills to 0.2 mills would generate an additional $800,000 in revenue annually, and cost the average homeowner $9 a year.
The department did receive approval for a Natural Resources Trust Fund grant for acquisition of property adjacent to Paw Paw River Park in Watervliet, that will protect the lot from commercial development.
Things are expected to really get humming in 2021, when the parks department hopes to build a new concession building at Silver Beach, that would also include a lifeguard office. That project has a price tag of $450,000, and the county will seek a $300,000 Natural Resources Trust Fund grant to cover the costs.
The first phase of the linear park is penciled in for 2021, as well, and has an estimated cost of $400,000. Bailey said that the project has the support of Chikaming, Lake and New Buffalo townships and the Michigan DNR for extending the trail north to Warren Dunes State Park. Many residents attending the public meetings expressed support, and 26 of 30 emails received approved of the project.
Other high-priority items listed for 2021 include painting and sidewalk repairs at the 1839 Courthouse in Berrien Springs, and remodeling a cabin into an open-air shelter at Love Creek Park in Berrien Center. The plan calls for adding vault toilets at the Galien River and Paw Paw River parks.
By 2024, the parks department envisions creating a nature center at the Galien River Park, which would cost around $9 million.
Tourism is a growing industry for Michigan and Berrien County, Bailey pointed out in his report, generating $18.1 billion statewide, resulting in $874 million in taxes and 192,000 jobs.
Bailey did report that overall park revenues for Berrien County were down in 2019, due to a lack of snow that hampered cross-country skiing, and a wet spring and early summer that kept visitors away from the parks and beaches.
Contact: jmatuszak@TheHP.com, 932-0360, Twitter: @HPMatuszak