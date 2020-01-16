PAW PAW — About an hour after viewing a Michigan State Police video of erosion along Lake Michigan, Van Buren County commissioners adopted a resolution asking state officials to declare the shoreline a disaster area.
The video Tuesday showed views of the shoreline, starting at Glenn in Allegan County and ending to the south at Palisades Park. The area includes the beaches and harbor at South Haven, Pilgrim Haven Land Preserve, North Point Land Preserve and Palisades Nuclear Plant. Added were overlays of street names and other features.
In one spot a fairly new home apparently has no back yard. In other places dunes are being eaten by the lake, the face sliced off and disappearing into the water. When the video got to Van Buren State Park, Commission Chairman Richard Godfrey pointed out, “No beach.”
In the resolution the county points out the erosion from storms, high water and wind-driven waves, as well as ice. The lakes themselves, according to the resolution, are a key factor driving the economy, as well as Michigan’s tax base and property values.
“The conditions of the Great Lakes shoreline,” according to the resolution “affects businesses and the tourism industry by limited access to the beaches; the loss of property along the shoreline directly affects the local, county, and state tax base; and the effects on municipal water systems and the inland waters levels throughout the state are all affected.”
“Now, therefore, be it hereby resolved that the Van Buren County Board of Commissioners requests that the Governor of the State of Michigan along with the state legislature give favorable consideration to the declaration of the shoreline in the State of Michigan as a disaster area, and seek assistance from congress and the president of the United States for this devastating situation which has an impact statewide.”
Board favors four-year terms
In other matters, commissioners adopted a resolution asking the state to double the terms of county commissioners.
County commissioners have two-year terms. Most other elected officials in the state have four-year terms. State House Bills 4937-38 and Senate Bills 504-505 would make commissioner terms four years.
County boards of commission came into existence in 1968, superseding county boards of supervisors, where all the township supervisors met for county-level discussions. The state abolished the supervisors board in favor of boards of commissioners, in which each member represents a district not based upon township lines, in 1968
The current board consists of seven members. In the past it’s been five.
In the resolution, commissioners said that their duties have greatly increased over the last century to include road patrols, indigent defense, mental health treatment and substance abuse prevention programming, solid waste pick-up and disposal, food and water supply safety, park operations, economic development efforts, emergency management and response.
“The position of county commissioner is a highly complex oversight role that requires years to master,” it said.
In other matters, commissioners held their organizational meeting for the coming year. Richard Godfrey was returned as chairman and Mike Chappell was voted in as vice chairman, succeeding Kurt Doroh.