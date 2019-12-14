Community invited to meet BH superintendent finalists

BENTON HARBOR — Community members can meet and ask questions of the two finalists for Benton Harbor Area Schools superintendent Monday.
Members of the public can speak with Interim Superintendent Patricia Robinson at 5 p.m. and with Andrae Townsel, the assistant superintendent of support services with Wayne-Westland Community Schools in Westland, Mich., at 5:30 p.m. These “candidate conversations” will take place in the Benton Harbor High School library.
Earlier in the day, the candidates will take turns having conversations with students, administrative staff and teachers.
Trustees are holding a special meeting after the conversations to interview the candidates, with Robinson starting at 6 p.m. and Townsel at 7 p.m.
President Joseph Taylor has said he expects trustees to approve hiring a new superintendent after the interviews.
Robinson was named interim superintendent after former Superintendent/CEO Bob Herrera resigned on June 10. She was previously the assistant superintendent. This is the third time she has served as the interim superintendent.
Contact: lwrege@TheHP.com, 932-0361, Twitter: @HPWrege