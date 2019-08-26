BERRIEN SPRINGS — It was a terrifying night for Yareliz Cuevas of Berrien Springs, who escaped a fire that destroyed her apartment building Saturday night with only her 4-month-old baby and the clothes on her back.
Her husband, Ivan Mercedes, said he was on his way to work when his wife heard a crackling noise and checked the baby’s room.
“The baby’s sleeping. Everything is good,” said Mercedes, who spoke for his wife because she was too upset to talk. “Thank God she had the idea to go and look outside. And when she looked outside, the fire is right next to the door. We had a couple bikes next to the door, and they were burning already.”
He said she didn’t even have shoes on her feet when she ran out of their apartment at Park Manor Apartments.
“When she came out, someone quickly gave her a blanket for the baby,” he said.
They have been overwhelmed by the generosity of their neighbors, who also brought out clothes, a bouncy seat and a Boppy pillow for the baby, said Mercedes, who works as a pharmacy technician at Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph.
Mercedes and his wife were in the parking lot of the multi-building apartment complex, waiting for someone to take them to their pastor’s house to spend the night.
Berrien Springs Oronoko Township Fire Chief Bruce Stover said they received the fire call at 8:50 p.m. Saturday, with the first firefighters finding the second floor and roof of the 12-unit building fully engulfed in flames.
Very quickly, the call went out for mutual aid, with six fire departments responding – from the cities of Buchanan, Niles and Eau Claire and from the townships of Buchanan, Niles and Royalton.
He said three aerial trucks were used to battle the blaze.
“It went extremely well,” he said. “I’m thankful for all the mutual aid.”
He said all of the residents got out safely. Only one firefighter was sent to the hospital, where he was treated for smoke inhalation and released.
He said they were on the scene until 3 a.m. looking for hot spots. Shortly before midnight, firefighters started using a backhoe to dig into the building to make sure there were no hidden flames.
Stover was out there, again, Sunday afternoon, looking for a cause of the fire.
The fire spread very fast, said Tracy Ryan, who lives two doors from the apartment complex. She said initially, she and her husband, Rob Ryan, thought the church that’s between their house and the apartment building was on fire.
“We jumped up and ran over and noticed it was the apartments,” she said. “It was very large ... and fast moving.”
They took several videos of the fire, with the first one at 9:05 p.m.
“When we got there, one village police officer was there,” he said. “He had banged on all the doors to do what he could to get everyone out.”
He said there were only two to three of the apartments on fire when they first arrived. But within about 10 minutes, they were all on fire.
Several people stepped up to help.
Bill Palmisano, who owns Roadrunner Towing & Recovery in Berrien Springs, said he happened to be in the area when the fire call went out. He said the first firefighters on the scene asked him to use his truck to drag cars away from the building.
“As I was dragging them away, the roof fell on the parking lot,” he said.
He further took video of the fire, which can be found on his Facebook page and has been widely shared.
The three families with young children who were burned out of their homes received immediate help from the Crayon Box Children’s Learning Center in Berrien Springs, thanks to one of the center’s assistant teachers, Becky Vajdic of Berrien Springs. She said the center donated diapers, wipes and pull-ups to those families the evening of the fire.
Besides the 4-month-old boy, there is a 1-year-old boy, a 3-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy.
When contacted by phone Sunday, Vajdic said she has continued to coordinate efforts to get immediate supplies to these three families.
“People are stepping up in incredible ways,” she said.
She said a firefighter donated a new car seat for one of the children. She can be reached on her Facebook page.
Also helping out is Neighbor to Neighbor, which is usually closed on Sundays but opened for a few hours Sunday afternoon to help the families. For information on how to donate, go to www.n2nhelps.com. Those affected by the fire are encouraged to contact Neighbor to Neighbor and make lists of immediate and long term needs.
Volunteers from the American Red Cross of Southwest Michigan and HART Berrien County and a variety of first responders were also on the scene to help.
