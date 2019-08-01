ST. JOSEPH — Two eyewitnesses pointed to Tarone Washington as the person they saw with a gun the day Joseph “Jo Jo” Tyson was fatally shot and Robert White was shot and critically wounded. White also pointed to Washington as the shooter.
But the details provided by Jabar Ellis and Steven Cobb varied between the two, and some details were different than those originally told to police. Ellis and Cobb testified Wednesday in the trial for Washington, 23, who is charged with open murder in Tyson’s death and assault with intent to murder White. It happened in the early morning hours of July 1, 2018, when more than 100 people had gathered at the corner of Edgecumb Avenue and McCord Street in Benton Harbor.
Ellis and Cobb were called as witnesses by Berrien Assistant Prosecutor Mark Sanford. Both were earlier offered plea deals in their own criminal cases in exchange for testifying at Washington’s trial. Washington’s lawyer, Donald Sappanos, grilled them in cross-examination, as he did Robert White, the surviving shooting victim.
White testified that he heard a gunshot and heard Tyson, who’d been standing near him, make a sound like a gasp as he ran away. Two more shots were fired, hitting White. White said after the first shot, he’d seen Washington with a gun in his hand. He said he saw no one else with a gun. White was hit once in the chest and once in the leg, and was near death when he arrived at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph, according to testimony from a surgeon there.
In cross examination, Sappanos asked White about discrepancies in his description of the shooter’s hair and clothing in previous statements to police.
In re-direct, Sanford pointed to Washington and asked White, “Hat or not, is this the guy who shot you?” White replied, “Yes.” Sanford asked, “Whether he was wearing baggy shorts or snow pants, would you recognize the guy that shot you?” White replied “Yes.” Sanford asked, “Who was it?” White pointed to Washington, seated at the defense table. Regarding Tyson, who he said was his best friend, White told the court, “I didn’t see who shot Jo Jo, but I know who shot him.”
Ellis testified that he was standing near White and Tyson when shots rang out and he saw “something silver” in Washington’s hand. He said he believes it was a gun, but under cross examination by Sappanos he said it could have been a cell phone.
“We’re kind of dancing around here,” Sanford said in re-direct questioning of Ellis. “You told the police you saw a gun in (Washington’s) hand. Was it a gun?”
“I don’t know,” Ellis replied.
“What did he have in his hand?” Sanford pressed.
“It could have been a gun,” Ellis replied. He said he is confident he heard three shots come from where Washington and others were standing.
Steven Cobb, wearing a green jail jumpsuit and handcuffs, testified that under his plea deal with prosecutors, he is to avoid an automatic prison term for a felony weapons violation. He said he was at the gathering on Edgecumb on July 1 and saw what happened but didn’t go to police at the time because, “I was going to stay out of it.”
He told the jury he had heard that Robert White and Tarone Washington had “had words,” and after a shot was fired, he saw Washington holding a small, black, revolver pointed at White. Then, he said, he heard two more shots.
“I don’t know where the first shot went, but the second and third shots hit Rob,” Cobb told the court.
He said he saw no one else in the immediate area with a gun but, “after this happened, there were a lot more shots. Maybe 20 or 30.”
Under cross examination by Sappanos, Cobb testified that Jabar Ellis was not in the vicinity of White and Tyson when the first shots were fired. Ellis had testified earlier that he was standing behind Tyson when the shooting began. Sappanos asked Cobb why no one saw him at the gathering.
“How is it that the entire police force, and all the people they talked to, not one of them mentioned you?” Sappanos said. “You were actually there but no one saw you?”
“I was there,” Cobb replied.
