BENTON HARBOR — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton Harbor announced it has received a $120,000 donation from Cook Nuclear Plant, for a three-year commitment to expand the club’s Academic Success program, according to a news release.
Funding from Cook will support a full-time Academic Success coach at the club’s Fettig Youth Campus for the next three years. The position will help create and track individualized academic achievement plans for members in grades K-8.
“Getting our youngest members committed to their education during their elementary years sets the foundation for them to become lifelong learners,” said Brian Saxton, chief executive officer of the club. “We understand the impact a caring adult relationship makes on young people. We are very grateful I&M Cook Nuclear Plant made a very generous, long-term gift that enables us to extend our relationship with our members’ parents, teachers, and school principals to further enhance their capabilities for academic proficiency and future college and job readiness.”
The club’s academic success goal is for every member to graduate from high school ready for college, career technical education, the military or employment.
“The team at I&M’s Cook Nuclear Plant has great respect and appreciation for the work the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton Harbor does for our community’s kids and their families,” said Joel Gebbie, AEP senior vice president and chief nuclear officer. “We are pleased to partner with the club to help increase the impact on academic success and provide even more opportunities for our area’s elementary and middle school children.”
For more information about the club or the project, contact Sherri Ulleg at 363-4806 or email sulleg@bgcbh.org.