Cook Plant to individually test early warning sirens

BRIDGMAN — Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) will conduct separate tests on each of its 70 early warning sirens near Cook Nuclear Plant in the coming weeks.
Siren testing will begin Monday and continue through the week of Sept. 30, according to a news release.
The sirens are within a 10-mile radius of the plant and would be activated by the Berrien County Emergency Management Department to alert the public to emergency situations. This could include severe weather, industrial or transportation chemical spills or activation of the Cook Nuclear Plant emergency plan.
Unlike the annual spring test where all sirens run simultaneously, this testing involves sounding each siren individually three to four times for about 30 seconds to obtain readings and make adjustments to ensure proper coverage and reliability.
Annual preventive maintenance and battery checks will also be performed. Testing would be suspended during severe weather conditions to avoid confusion with an actual emergency. In the event of an actual emergency, early warning sirens are all sounded continuously for three minutes.
Testing is expected to take place in various locations Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. during the three-week testing period.
Cook is also asking the public to report non-working sirens right away to the Berrien County Emergency Management Office at 983-7111, Ext. 4915.
For questions, visit www.cookinfo.com, email cookinfo@aep.com or visit the Cook Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/CookNuclear.